SPORTS MAY 20, 2018

The 2018 State Coed Track Meet finished up early Saturday evening in Des Moines. The three day meet featured several all time best performances, along with numerous records. The weather was perfect for all but two hours in the middle of Saturday afternoon when action stopped for a thunderstorm that moved thru the area. The MPHS girls’ track team finished 16th in the team race with 16 points, led by 2nd place finishes by Lexie Magnani in the shot put and a 2nd place finish by Maggie Cristoforo in the 400 meter hurdles. The MPHS boys team finished 7th in the team race with 37 points led by a 2nd place finish by the shuttle hurdle relay team of Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe. Burns picked up a 3rd place finish in the 110 high hurdles and Rich placed 3rd in the long jump,

Danville girls’ track team won the Class 1A team title with a 56 point performance. The Bears won 4 relays to pile up 40 of those points. They won the 4 by 100, 4 by 200, 4 by 400 and sprint medley relays. New London scored 25 team points and had a relay championship in the distance medley relay.

Justify the horse that won the Kentucky Derby grabbed the 2nd Jewell of the Triple Crown Saturday by winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, June 9th the final race of the Triple Crown will be run in New York in the Belmont Stakes.