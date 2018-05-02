SPORTS MAY 2, 2018

MPHS boy’s golf team was very busy Tuesday. They played 18 holes in the Burlington Notre Dame Tournament at Flint Hills to start the day and then played 9 holes of Southeast Conference Golf at Keokuk after that.

In the Notre Dame tournament Central Lee won the team title with a 318 score and Mt. Pleasant tied for 4th with Van Buren as they both shot 344. Winfield Mt. Union finished 2nd shooting 333, and Kaleb Hagge of the Wolves was medalist shooting 73. Mt. Pleasant scores were: Trace White 82, Jake Moffett 83, Rhett Zeglen 87, Bailey Shelledy 92.

In their dual at Keokuk MPHS was victorious 159-215. Jake Moffett shot a 34, Trace White had a 40, Bailey Shelledy shot 41, Rhett Zeglen and Austin Buckert had 44 scores, and Brevin Wilson 45.

Mt. Pleasant defeated Keokuk in Southeast Conference Tennis 6-3 on the Chiefs home court. Panther singles winners: Jaxon Hoyle, Elijah Plooster, Jack Schimmelpfinnig and Donny Arledge. Double winners: Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfinig, Elijah Plooster and Donny Arledge.

Burlington defeated the MPHS boy’s soccer team 2-1 last night. Paris Chounlamany scored the Panther goal. M.P. won the JV match 2-0.

Iowa Wesleyan University held the Athletic Hall of Fame and Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 27, to recognize the accomplishments of past and present members of Tiger Athletics. Nearly 350 people gathered in Ruble Arena as IW inducted three new members into the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Student-athletes were honored for their achievements in the classroom and in their fields of competition.

“The Hall of Fame and Awards Ceremony inducted three new members into the Wesleyan Hall of Fame.

Charles “Chuck” Harnisch class of 1957, Heather Bell Davis class of 1997, and Mark T. Willis class of 1970.

Student-Athlete Awards returned to the ceremony this year with Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year, and the Tiger Service Award.

Christian Henriksen was named Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Sheridan Gealow was named Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Grace Alongi received Female Athlete of the Year.

Brock Butler took home the Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Allegra Collette received the Tiger Service Award.

Darby Massner was recognized for her CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.

Josie Zerrusen was named the recipient of the Lori Williams Wright Award. The award is presented to a senior women’s basketball player who exhibits extraordinary leadership ability, academic success, and athletic ability.

Bud Legg has been serving Iowa students for more than 50 years as a teacher, counselor, coach, school administrator, game official, and finally, as the IHSAA Information Director since 2001. He has announced his retirement from the Athletic Association will come at the end of June.

Legg came to the IHSAA after 35 years in public education, including nine years as an Associate Principal and Activities Director at Ames High School.

In his time with the IHSAA, Legg’s duties included extensive compiling of historical information; researching and updating state meet information; historical booklets; formulating All-Time Best Lists and state records in each sport administered by the Athletic Association. He regularly issues press releases to the state’s media outlets and writes several articles for the IHSAA Bulletin

The Mt. Pleasant USBC Association will conduct its annual Spring Membership Meeting Thursday May 3 at the Splitz Lounge, Iris Bowling Center. The meal begins at 6:00pm with meeting starting at 6:30. Bring a covered dish to share. The business meeting will follow with reports from each League and State Conventions attended by delegates. Election will be held for President, 1st Vice President, and three Directors. Following the meeting Tournament trophies for first place winners will be presented and yearly recognitions will also be made.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2019 state dual team wrestling tournament will feature brackets built in a new way, and bigger changes could be on the way for the traditional tournament. In Monday’s Board of Control meeting at IHSAA offices in Boone, a wrestling advisory committee recommendation to allow coaches of state qualifying teams to seed the dual team tournament was unanimously approved. Similar pretournament ranking systems have been approved and utilized in baseball and basketball.

The larger potential change is a recommendation from the advisory committee to seed the top eight wrestlers in each weight class for the state traditional tournament using TrackWrestling’s online formula. A similar recommendation was placed before the Board of Control in 2017 with less advisory committee support, but the annual committee meeting earlier this month produced a unified proposal to seed wrestlers No. 1 to No. 8 in each 16-person bracket, then use a random draw to place the remaining eight wrestlers. The Board decided to table the recommendation until June’s meeting to allow for further discussion and research on the seeding process. Approximately 30 states use TrackWrestling to provide state tournament seeding. The IHSAA’s current state tournament bracketing uses a random draw that pairs district champions with district runners-up.