SPORTS MAY 17, 2018

The Thursday sports schedule is highlighted by the state track meet in Des Moines….KILJ will have hourly live reports on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com. We also will post results on our website kilj.com, and our twitter and facebook pages.

The Mt. Pleasant High School boy’s golf team will be golfing at the Class 3A District at the Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa, the Panther team is vying for a spot in the State Tournament. Other teams battling in this district are: Washington, Pella, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa, play begins at 10 am.

The MPHS girls’ soccer team plays JV and varsity action at Wapello. The MPHS boys’ soccer team entertains Danville/New London at East Lake Park.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A Region 7 Individuals Tennis Tournament was held yesterday in Fairfield.

In Singles: 1st round play: Lauren DiJulio (Davenport Assumption) def Quin Whaley (Mt.Pleasant) 6-2, 6-3

Yana Gaskell (Fairfield) def Erin Zihlman (Mt. Pleasant) 6-1, 6-0

In doubles 1st round play: Larissa Ferrill and Kearstyn Johnson (Ft Madison) defeated Hallie Sandeen and Shaleen Thiengmany (Mt. Pleasant) 6-0, 6-0

Riley Breuck and McKenzie Fry (W Burlington-Notre Dame) defeated Sierra Barton and Breeana Runyon (Mt. Pleasant) 6-1, 6-1

The 2018 Mt Pleasant High School Girls Track Awards were handed out at their banquet Tuesday night.

MVP award-Maggie Cristoforo

Panther Award- Delaney McDowell

Newcomer award-Avery Sutter

Most Improved award – Chloe Martin

The MPHS boys’ tennis team Saturday will play in the substate finals tennis action at Pella.