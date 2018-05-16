SPORTS MAY 16, 2018

2018 Mt Pleasant High School Girls Track Awards were handed out Tuesday night.

MVP award -Maggie Cristoforo

Panther Award- Delaney McDowell

Newcomer award-Avery Sutter

Most Improved award – Chloe Martin

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A Regional singles and doubles tennis tournament will be held today beginning at 9 am. Mt. Pleasant will be in Region 7 at Fairfield, the following teams will compete along side Mt. Pleasant, Assumption, Davenport, Centerville/Moulton-Udell , Davis County, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Notre Dame Burlington/West Burlington

Mt. Pleasant scored a varsity girls’ soccer victory over Mediapolis 2-1 on the East Lake Park pitch Tuesday. Scoring for the Panthers with 16 minutes to play in the 1st half was Kaela Welcher on an assist from Sydney Doak, that tied the score at one a piece. Welcher scored again with 12 minutes to play in the match to give the Panthers their 10th win of the season against 5 losses, M.P. plays at Wapello tomorrow. Ayden Ross recorded 4 saves in goal.

Central Lee handed the Mt. Pleasant Panthers boys’ soccer team a 3-2 loss on the road. M.P. led at halftime 1-0. Panthers who are 10-6 will play host to Danville tomorrow at East Lake Park pitch. Class 2A substate action for Mt. Pleasant is starting next week. The Panthers drew a 1st round bye on May 21st and will play in the semi-finals at East Lake Park Pitch on May 23rd at 5 pm. M.P. will host the winner of the 1st round match between Washington and Keokuk. The Class 1A Substate begins on Monday May 21st….At 5 pm at Burlington Notre Dame Central Lee will play Holy Trinity Catholic, at 7 pm Notre Dame/West Burlington hosts Danville/New London.

Mt. Pleasant High School will be losing their winningest boys’ basketball coach in school history, Paul Rundquist. Rundquist has submitted his resignation and will step down after 18 years to take a teaching position at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Rundquist will be in the Physical Education Department and also in the Success Center. He plans to become involved with the boys’ basketball program also to coach under veteran coach Steve Bergman and with his father Gordon Rundquist who is an assistant in the program. While coaching at MPHS Rundquist has a 288-137 record, he has taken six Panther teams to state and had a state champion in 2012, his 2011 team was 3rd and 2010 team placed 4th. In 2011 and 2012 he was Class 3A State coach of the Year. Rundquist has coached MPHS to 10 conference championships in the Southeast Conference along with 3 runner-up finishes in his 18 years.