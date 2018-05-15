SPORTS MAY 15, 2018

The Southeast Conference girls’ golf tournament was hosted by the Mt. Pleasant Panthers Monday with Washington grabbing the team title with a 315 score, MPHS was 2nd with a 410, Keokuk 495 and Ft. Madison shot 508. Medalist honors went to Washington High School senior Sarah Nachos with an even par 72. Mt. Pleasant Panther scores: Annie Liechty 95, Elli Liechty 100, Tori Witthoft 105, Michal Wohlleber 11, Melody miller 110, Grace sheetz had a 121. On Monday May 21st Mt. Pleasant is in the 3A Regional in Davenport hosted by Assumption High School on the Emis Park Course. Other schools competing will be: Notre Dame, Center point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Fairfield, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Marion, Solon, Washington and West Liberty. The top two teams and top 8 medalist scores will advance.

Girls Class 1A first round Regional Golf at Deerwood Country Club saw the New London Tigers win the Regional on their home course with a 358 score, Medalist was Casey Noble of New London with a 79, runner-up was Addie Pry of New London shooting an 83. Winfield Mt. Union was 2nd in the team score with a 410 total. Lexee Hartsock was low for the Lady Wolves shooting 93. English Valley will also get to advance to the Regional Finals next Monday at Sigourney, E.V. shot a 418.

The Class 2A girls’ golf regional for this area was played at Heritage Oaks near Wapello. Williamsburg shot 381 to win the team title and 2nd went to Mid Prairie with a 385. Paige Slaubaugh of Id Prairie was medalist with an 82. Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis was runner-up medalist shooting 85, she will advance to Regional final medalist play next Monday.

Class 1A Region 3 Tournament tennis action took place in Ft Madison yesterday. MPHS played West Burlington/Notre Dame and fell 5-0.

Singles RESULTS: #2 Erin Zihlman lost 6-0, 6-1

#3 Hallie Sandeen lost 6-1, 6-1

#4 Sierra Barton lost 6-1, 6-1

#5 Breeana Runyon lost 6-0, 6-1

#6 Olivia Larson lost 6-3, 6-2

MP freshman Olivia Larson made her varsity debut, Larson’s performance was particularly encouraging considering that she had not been in the varsity’s drills rotation all season long.

Barton, Runyon, and Larson all were forced up one spot as MP was without their usual #4 player, Shaleen Thiengmany, who had to miss the match due to a previously scheduled academic commitment.

Today’s sports activities for Mt. Pleasant High School will be on the soccer pitch, the MPHS girls are at East Lake Park hosting Mediapolis and the MPHS boys go to Central Lee.

There will be some coaching changes next year at Mt. Pleasant Community Schools after some resignations were accepted by the Mt. Pleasant School Board Monday night. Stepping down are: John Bohle, David Streeter, Lisa Lowrey, Adam Smith and Tyler Kibbe. A transfer was approved for Heidi Huckabone to move to girls’ varsity basketball assistant, she had been the 9th grade coach.