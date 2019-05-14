Sports, May 14th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Soccer:

Last night, Mount Pleasant hosted #9 Burlington Notre Dame, led for most of the match, but ultimately lost 2-1 at East Lake Park.

Mary West got the scorign started for Mount Pleasant early on, knockin in a loose ball. The goal was West’s 11th on the season.

The Panthers then tried to lock down defensively, but conceded two late 2nd half goals.

Ayden Ross made 17 saves for the Panthers.

The Panthers are now 10-4 on the year. They’ll take on Wapello at home on Thursday.

The shortened JV match result was a Mount Pleasant win 3-0.

The Panther JV team remains undefeated and hasn’t allowed a goal all season still.

Kalyssa Longhurst scored twice, one was assisted by Regan Seberg. Abby West added the third in the victory.

Girls’ Tennis:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis team battled Fairfield in the Region 4 Team Tournament quarterfinals yesterday.

The Panthers fell 5-0.

They end their season with a record of 5-5.

Here are the full results:

Singles: #1 Yana Gaskell (FF) def. Erin Zihlman 6-0, 6-0 (MP record 2-10)

#2 Anatta Charoenkul (FF) def. Hallie Sandeen 6-0, 6-0 (6-6)

#3 Nellie Higdon (FF) def. Shaleen Thiengmany 6-2, 6-0 (7-8)

#4 Abby Schaefer (FF) def. Breeana Runyon 6-4, 6-1 (6-9)

#5 Tess Paton (FF) def. Sierra Barton 6-0, 6-2 (7-5)

Girls’ Golf:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ golf team had a very strong showing at yesterday’s Southeast Conference meet, taking second place overall, falling only to the Demons of Washington High School.

Washington scored a 362, Mount Pleasant carded a team 374. Keokuk was next closest with a 480.

Anni Liechty was the low scorer for the Panthers, registering an 85, which was good for 3rd individually. Michal Wohlleber finished in 5th for the Panthers, with a 93.

Other individual scorers were:

Elli Liechty (96, 6 th )

) Melody Miller (100)

Alex Gerling (120)

Grace Scheetz (121)

Next up for the Panthers is Varsity Regionals, next Monday, at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt, Iowa.

Boys’ Tennis:

Last night the Mount Pleasant boys’ tennis team defeated Notre Dame in a preliminary sub-state match.

Per state rules the match ended when 1 team had 5 wins.

With the win, the Panthers will move to sub-state on Saturday May 18th vs. Pella at Pella High School.

Fort Madison will play the winner of Chariton and Grinnell. The winners of those matches will play each other Saturday afternoon for a state berth.

Full results from last night:

#1 Singles: Corbin Broeker defeated Travis Wills, 6-3, 6-3

#2 Singles: Jaxon Hoyle beat Dylan McEldeery, 6-3, 7-5

#3 Singles: Donny Arledge over Cole Williams, 7-5, 6-2

#4 Singles: Clayton Henriksen edged Tyler Dameron, 6-4, 6-4

#5 Singles: David Nguyen upended Kaleb Allen, 6-4, 6-0

#6 Singles: Jack Schimmelpfinnig cruised by Cordell Scarborough, 6-2, 6-0

The Panthers are now 8-2 on the season.

College Baseball:

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2019 baseball All-Conference teams. Iowa Wesleyan was represented by Nick Salas (SO/Pipe Creek, TX), who made the SLIAC All-Conference Third Team; and Jake Leonard, who was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Salas finished the season with a .322 batting average, .428 on base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage. The sophomore from Texas hit eight home runs, recorded 33 RBI’s and had a .973 fielding percentage.

Jacob Leonard (JR/Aurora, IL) scored 20 runs and recorded 13 RBI’s this season. Leonard improved in every batting category, as well as improving his fielding percentage from last season.