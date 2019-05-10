Sports, May 10th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Golf:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team have golfed their way to districts next week, after winning Thursday morning’s sectional meet at Flint Hills Golf Course.

The Panthers scored a meet low 318, followed up by 2nd place West Burlington/Notre Dame and 3rd place Centerville.

Those two schools and Mount Pleasant will golf at districts next week in Oskaloosa.

Trace White was the meet runner-up with a 74.

Jake Moffett and Brevin Wilson were tied for 5th, carding 79’s.

Rounding out the scoring for Mount Pleasant were Bailey Shelledy (86), Rhett Zeglen (92), and Reece Kempker (98).

The district meet will be May 16th.

Girls’ Golf:

Anni Liechty was medalist with a 42 to lead Mount Pleasant girls to victory in the Keokuk Invitational.

The Panthers won with 202 strokes. Host Keokuk was second at 232 and Burlington finished third with 233.

Mount Pleasant’s Elli Liechty carded a 49 for runner-up medalist. Other Panthers were Michal Wohlleber (53), Melody Miller (58), Grace Sheetz (60) and Alex Gerling (67).

Girls’ Soccer:

Mount Pleasant came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Washington. Mount Pleasant struck first with 8 minutes left in the first half, Regan Seberg scored from just outside the box.

The teams will battle it out until Washington equalized with 20 minutes left in the 2nd half. In the first OT period Washington scored on a ball that deflects off a Mount Pleasant defender, ending the game in a defeat for the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant will be in the West Liberty tournament on Saturday.

JV followed with Mount Pleasant winning 2-0. Thanh Phung and Abby West scored the goals for the Panthers as JV remains undefeated.

Boys’ Soccer:

Nathan Rauenbuehler scored the opening goal, with an assist by Cade Warner, as the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ soccer team cruised to a 3-0 win last night over Washington.

Goalie Ethan Oilar had six saves in the shutout victory.

Other goals were scored by Warner himself and Ovidio Reyes-Cardona. Nick Tansey assisted on the Cardona goal.

The win moves the Panthers to 11-4 on the season and 6-2 in the Southeast Conference. They’ll play Independence and Cedar Valley Christian in Independence on Saturday.

The JV Boys also won last night, 3-1. Ethan Oilar scored, as did Tyler Craig and Logan White.

Re-Scheduled Fun:

Tonight will feature two rescheduled events with the first being boys’ tennis in Fairfield. That’s coming off a Wednesday rain-out.

The district tournament will feature Centerville, Davis County, Fairfield, Fort Madison, IHSAA, Keokuk, Maharishi and Notre Dame.

That will get underway at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Boys’ and girls’ varsity state qualifying track will race tonight after all of the Class 3A sites closed up shop yesterday.

With Dallas Center-Grimes and Carroll cancelling early yesterday, all of the other host sites, including Mount Pleasant, closed up — not wanting to put their athletes in a disadvantage. The state track meet seeds are based off times from the state qualifying meets now today.

Field events will get underway at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

IW Announces Athletic Weekend:

Iowa Wesleyan announces the 2019 Tiger Athletics Weekend on June 7 and 8.

On Friday, June 7, Tiger Athletics will host the All-Star games in Ruble Arena beginning at 6 pm. Athletic alumni, community supporters and Tiger Nation are invited to celebrate Tiger Athletics and participate in games and fun activities.

Iowa Wesleyan University has created a new format to celebrate Iowa Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame and Tiger Golf Outing held Saturday, June 8, 2019. The annual Tiger Golf Outing will tee off at the Mount Pleasant Country Club with registration beginning at 10 am and a shotgun start at 11 am. Following the outing, the awards ceremony will take place.

IW’s Athletic Hall of Fame event begins with a 6 pm reception followed by dinner and the awards ceremony in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center. This year, Iowa Wesleyan will honor Nancy Stevens ’67 and Brett Humpal ’09.