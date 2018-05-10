SPORTS MAY 10, 2018

Coming up today on the local sports scene: The Iowa Girls High School and Iowa High School Athletic Association State Track Meet Qualifying coed meets will be held TODAY with field events at 4 pm and running events beginning at 4:30 pm.

In Class 3A the Mount Pleasant girls and boys teams will host a meet with the following teams participating: Davenport Assumption, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Washington, West Burlington-Notre Dame, and Mt. Pleasant. Class 3A the top two place winners in each event plus the next eight (8) performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners (1st – 8th) will advance to the state meet.

Waco will be hosting a Class 1A girls and boys state qualifying meet on Thursday May 10th with the following teams participating: Calamus-Wheatland, Cardinal, Danville, English Valleys, Highland, Iowa Mennonite, IMS, Keota, Lisbon, Lone Tree, New London, Sigourney, Springville, Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union. In Class 1A, the top place winner in each event plus the next fourteen (14) best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners will advance to the state meet. The State Coed Track Meet will be held May 17th thru the 19th at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be covering the action all three days with reports.

The MPHS boys’ golf team will be competing in the Class 3A Sectional golf tournament at the Flint Hills Course in Burlington. Joining the Panthers for the 18 holes of competition will be Centerville, Chariton, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Burlington Notre Dame and Oskaloosa, play is scheduled to start at 10 am.

The MPHS girls’ soccer team is playing at Washington and the Panther boys’ team is hosting the Demons. MPHS girls’ tennis team is playing at Davis County.

Maharishi won the boys’ District Tennis Tournament they hosted in Fairfield Wednesday. The Pioneers scored 28 points, Ft. Madison was runner-up with 15 points, Mt. Pleasant was 3rd with 13 points. Ethan Weber for Mt. Pleasant was 2nd in singles competition and has qualified for the State Tournament in Waterloo on May 25th and 26th. The next best performance was by Corbin Broeker who finished 3rd.

The pairings for the 2018 Southeast Iowa Super Conference boys’ soccer tournament have been announced. The tournament opens Friday May 11th with Columbus Community playing Mediapolis at 5 pm and IMS playing Highland at 6:45 pm. Those matches will be played at IMS. At Burlington Notre Dame at 5 pm Holy Trinity Catholic plays Central Lee and Notre Dame vs Danville at 6:45 pm. The semi-finals and finals will be played at Columbus Community with matches at 10 am, 11:45 am and the championship at 2 pm.

Iowa’s 2018 reported spring turkey harvest is approaching 9,300 birds. Last year, hunters reported nearly 11,800 turkeys. Iowa’s spring turkey hunting season ends May 20.

Annual spring night population survey of deer, skunks, badgers, opossum, red fox, coyotes and other furbearers is wrapping up. The data is used as one factor to estimate Iowa’s deer population and is important for guiding management decisions on furbearers. The survey began in the late 1970s.

Two cooperative projects between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University are underway – one is evaluating the use of wetlands by spring migrating ducks in north central and northwest Iowa’s prairie pothole region and the other is evaluating the use of wetlands in the same region by breeding ducks.

A survey of Canada goose nesting pairs used to estimate the statewide population was completed in April.

These research projects and others, including harvest reporting data and hunter surveys, is used to guide season setting and species quota proposals enjoyed by Iowa hunters.

The DNR is concluding its annual burning for the spring that is critical to maintaining diverse grassland habitat for a variety of grassland wildlife species. Burning is likely done in southern Iowa and nearly finished in central Iowa. The frequent April snowstorms that blanketed northern Iowa have moved their burning schedule back a few weeks. Federal, county and other agencies also burn and their schedule may differ from the DNR.