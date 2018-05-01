SPORTS MAY 1, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams ran at the Beookhart-Crew Relays in Fairfield yesterday and both teams brought home team titles and the combined title. For the MPHS girls they scored 157 points, followed by Fairfield with 126 who finished 2nd. Panther wins were recorded in: The shot put-Lexi Magnani 40’ 2”, Alyssa Striegel in the discus 106’ 1”, 400 meters Taylor Murray 1:02.54, 100 meter hurdles Serenity Keomanivong 17:02, 4×800 relay Delaney McDowell, Cristina Carthey, Maggie Jennings and Taylor Murray in a time of 10:17.31, and the shuttle hurdle relay with Maddie Williamson, KaLynn Batey, Karsyn Lamm and Serenity Keomanivong in 1:09.15.

The MPHS boys won their division with 187 points, Fairfield had 96 for 2nd. Panther event winners: Zach Beason discus 155’ 11”, Long jump Rylan Seberg 20’ 6”, Sam Beatty high jump 6’ 2”, Khang Truong 200 meter dash 23.61, 400 Jacob Stukerjurgen 52.82, 110 high hurdles Jake Lowe 14.65, 4×400 relay 3:37.61 Jacob Stukerjurgen, Will Copeland, Kyle Vanderham and Cody Mertens. Distance Medley 3:51. 34 Zach Beason, Will Copeland, Mai Hoang and Cody Mertens. 4×800 Dalton Moyle, Brody Bender, Jaden Davis, Cody Mertens in 8:41.95. Shuttle Hurdle Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe.

The Washington High School girl’s golf team won the Burlington Invitational at Flint Hills course in Burlington Monday with a 320 score, Pleasant Valley was 2nd shooting 373. Mt. Pleasant ended up 7th scoring a 415 total, Panthers scores: Elli Liechty 98, Tori Witthoft and Michal Wohlleber105’s, Anni Liechty 107.

The MPHS girls’ soccer team beat Keokuk yesterday on the Chiefs home pitch 3-2. Mary West had all three M.P. goals.

Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s soccer team won at home with a 9-0 shutout of Keokuk.

The New London girl’s golf team won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference girl’s golf tournament played at the Sheaffer Golf Course in Ft. Madison. New London scored a 360 total led by Casey Noble who was medalist with an 80 score. This is Noble’s 2nd conference title and the 17th for the New London team. Columbus Community and Winfield Mt. Union tied for 2nd with a 411 title.

Webster University swept the Iowa Wesleyan women’s softball team in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference twin bill scores of 3-1 in 8 innings and 12-0. That completes the 2018 season for the tiger women with records of 7-27 overall and 5-13 in the SLIAC.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Girls Track teams traveled to Keokuk Friday, April 27 for a relays event.

Event winners:

7th grade:

1st Places:

Audrey Lord-1500 m run, 800 m run

Kylee Coleman- discus

8th grade Results:

Event winners:

Shuttle Hurdle- (Kenna Lamm, Jenna Gilmore, Thanh Phung, Abby Blint)

Jenna Gilmore- 100 m hurdles, 200 m hurdles

Jadan Brumbaugh-shot put