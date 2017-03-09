SPORTS MARCH 9, 2017

The Nebraska Wesleyan University Prairie Wolves defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger baseball team 20-7. Everett Swinson suffered the loss on the mound for Iowa Wesleyan on 3 and ⅓ innings pitched allowing 7 earned runs on 9 hits. Swinson also posted 2 walks and 1 strikeout.Tigers Nicholas Salas led the Tiger offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate, with 1 home run, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Joe Belarde and Tanner Natzke each went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI.Up next: The Tigers will face Marymount University today.The Iowa Wesleyan softball team will be in action today also in Florida playing Penn State-Hazleton.

The semi-final games get started today at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boy’s State Basketball Tournament. CLASS 1A-North Linn plays Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grandview Christian tangles with Remsen St. Mary’s.CLASS 2A-Western Christian vs Camanche and Pella Christian takes on Carroll Kuemper. Tonight the CLASS 3A GAMES has-Waverly Shell Rock playing Cedar Rapids Xavier then West Delaware goes against Sargeant Bluff Luton. The CLASS 4A semis will be played Friday afternoon with Iowa City West playing Cedar Rapids Kennedy and West Des Moines Valley will play Sioux City East.

The Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball teams will both be playing today in their respective conference post season tournaments. Iowa State plays Oklahoma State in Kansas City at 11:30 am this morning. Iowa plays Indiana tonight at 5:30 pm in Washington, D.C.

With the success of the first ‘Night of Conflict’ high school wrestling event last year, the organizers this year have scheduled the event for Saturday night March the 11TH in the West Gym at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

“War at West Gym Lineup” in the this high school all-star wrestling meet

Women’s Match: Felicity Taylor (South Winn) vs Tateum Park (Davenport North)

Gable Fox (Don Bosco) vs Drake Doolittle (Webster City)

Michael Millage (New Hampton) vs Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk)

Bradan Birt (Western Dubuque) vs Matt Robertson (Davenport Assumption)

Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) vs Jakob Bergeland (Centennial, Minnesota)

Triston Lara (Fort Dodge) vs Zach Barnes (Southeast Polk)

Cayd Lara (Fort Dodge) vs Issac Judge (South Tama)

Austin Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) vs Dylan Schuck (Sibley Ocheyedan)

Julien Broderson (Davenport Assumption) vs Billy Higgins (Skutt Catholic, Nebraska)

Brock Jennings (Osage) vs Marcus Coleman (Ames)

Max Lyon (Western Dubuque) vs Jared Krattiger (Waterford, Wisconsin)

Aaron Costello (Western Dubuque) vs Brandon Metz (West Fargo, North Dakota)

Professional Match: Blaize Cabell (Panther Wrestling Club) vs Kyven Gadson (Cyclone Wrestling Club)Tickets can be purchased here and at the door. Doors open at 5 and wrestling starts at 6.

Hunter Education Classroom courses are being offered in our area by certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes in or close to the KILJ listening area……

March 7, Birmingham, Southeastern Iowa Sportsman’s Society

March 11, Mount Pleasant, Henry County Nature Center

March 11, Montrose, Lee County Conservation Board

March 20, Burlington, Starr’s Cave Nature Center

March 25, Fairfield, Southeast Iowa Skeet Club

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered