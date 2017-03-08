SPORTS MARCH 8, 2017

They did it again, Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated the Mt. Pleasant panther boys’ basketball team in their 1st round Class 3A State Tournament game by a score of 59-44. The Panthers opened this season with a 55-45 loss at Xavier, and they end the season with a loss to the Saints, the bright side is the game was played at the state tournament where all teams dream of ending their year. Mt. Pleasant started the game out strong and had the Saints down by 8 points at one time in the 1st half but by halftime had pulled within a point. In the 2nd half Xavier shot 77% from the field, making 14 of 18 shots as the Panthers defense just couldn’t get a stop. Mt. Pleasant ends the season 22-3, with two of their three losses to Xavier the defending state champions. The Saints advance on to the semi-finals to play Waverly Shell Rock Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Brady Sartorius led MPHS in scoring with 19 points and Tom O’Connor added 10. OTHER 3A RESULTS: West Delaware 66 Dallas Center Grimes 58, Sargeant Bluff-Luton 66 Pella 55. Winners meet Thursday night at 8:15 pm in the semi finals.

The Southeast Conference All-Conferebnce boy’s basketball honors have been announced: Mt. Pleasant Panthers on 1st team-Brady Sartorius (conference player of the year), Jordon Magnani, Colin Mulford, Tom O’Connor. SECOND TEAM-Kieran Kohorst and Jonathan Ita. HONORABLE MENTION-Brody McGhghy and Maison Ashton. ACADEMIC ALL CONFERENCE-Maison Ashton, Jonathan Ita, Kieran Kohorst, Jordon Magnani, Brody McGhghy, Colin Mulford, Brady Sartorius, and Brock Wilson.

The Carlow University Celtics defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 2-1 in the first game of a college softball doubleheader.Iowa Wesleyan’s Julie Dodd records the loss on 7 innings pitched, giving up 8 hits, 2 earned runs, and 2 walks. Dood also recorded 5 strikeouts. Ashley Machholz led the Tigers offense going 2 for 3.The Carlow University defeated Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 3-0 in the second game of the day.Iowa Wesleyan’s Samantha McIlwain recorded the loss pitching 6 innings, giving up 7 hits, 3 earned runs, and 4 walks. McIlwain also recorded 5 strikeouts. Syndee Stalker led the Tigers offense going 2 for 3.Up next: The Tigers will play Reinhardt University for a doubleheader on March 9.