SPORTS MARCH 7, 2017

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team travels to Des Moines for their 1st round game this afternoon at 3:45 pm with Cedar Rapids Xavier. These two teams opened up the 2016-2017 season facing off in Cedar Rapids and Xavier winning 55-45. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast and stream the game live. The Mt. Pleasant High School competition cheer squad will also be performing at the State Tournament today. They will perform at halftime of the 2 pm game between Waverly Shell Rock and Atlantic, and agaibn at halftime of the Mt. Pleasant game.

New London appeared in the Boy’s State Basketball Tournament for the 1st time ever yesterday against another 1st timer St. Mary’s Remsen. The Hawks got off to a quick start and went onto to win 59-52. New London ends the year with a record of 21-4 and will return a number of top players to build next year’s team on.

The Mt. Pleasant girls held their season awards banquet on Sunday, March 2nd. The team celebrated team and individual achievements throughout the season. Many of the Panthers retrieved academic and athletic honors.

Academic All Conference:

Kalynn Batey Taylor Murrary Abbie Liechty Sarah Moffett Brianna Shelman Kirsten Smith

Season Awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Kalyn Batey

Most Valuable Player: Sarah Moffett (also recognized as 7th in school history career rebounds 468)

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Williamson

Coaches Award: Bailey Johnson.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger softball team defeated the Penn State- Hazleton Lions 2-1. Iowa Wesleyan’s Julie Dodd records the win for Iowa Wesleyan on 7 innings pitched allowing 0 earned runs and recording 3 strikeouts.

Tigers Caitlin O’Neill went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored. Syndee Stalker also went 2 for 2 while Jena Miller went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Then the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers defeated the Morrisville State College Mustangs, 8-0. Iowa Wesleyan’s Samantha McIlwain records the win for Iowa Wesleyan on 6 innings pitched. McIlwain allowing 0 earned runs, face 24 total batters and struck out 12 while only allowing 2 hits.Tigers Kassie Vasquez led Iowa Wesleyan at the plate going 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and 4 runs scored. Vasquez also had a stolen base. Caitlin O’Neill, Syndee Stalker, Zoie Carney, Sheridan Gealow, Samantha McIlwain, and Ashley Machholz all contributed 1 hit each.The Tiger softball team will face Carlow University at 9:00am and 11:30am EST on Tuesday March 7, 2017.

The Lyndon State College Hornets defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 7-2 in college baseball being played in Florida.Josh Brase suffered the loss on the mound for Iowa Wesleyan on 4 and ⅔ innings pitched allowing 7 earned runs, 4 walks, and recording 1 strikeout. TIgers Joe Belarde added 2 hits while Tyler Cooksey, Chazz Brown, Travis Kostello, and Tanner Anderson had one hit each.The Tigers will face Nebraska Wesleyan University today and Marymount University on Thursday.

Hunter Education Classroom courses are being offered in our area by certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes in or close to the KILJ listening area……

March 7, Birmingham, Southeastern Iowa Sportsman’s Society

March 11, Mount Pleasant, Henry County Nature Center

March 11, Montrose, Lee County Conservation Board

March 20, Burlington, Starr’s Cave Nature Center

March 25, Fairfield, Southeast Iowa Skeet Club

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered