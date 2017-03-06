SPORTS MARCH 6, 2017

The New London Tiger boy’s basketball team is in Des Moines today to play in the Boy’s State Basketball Tournament for the 1st time ever. The Tigers will play at 2 p.m. against undefeated St. Mary’s Remsen they are the #3 seed and making their 1st ever state tournament appearance also. New London is seeded 6th in the field. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live.

Mt. Pleasant Panther fans you can still buy tickets in advance today for the Mt. Pleasant boys State Tournament game to be played Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 against Cedar Rapids Xavier. Tickets are $10 for everyone and there is no reserved seating. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. Mt. Pleasant won the State title for the 1st time in 1917, again in 1918, also in 2012. MORE MPHS BASKETBALL HISTORY:

Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Tournament began in 1912.

1917 Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Tournament Results (NO CLASSES in 1917)

Tournament was held at the Iowa State Teachers College, now known at University of Northern Iowa.

First Round

Indianola, 13 over Fort Dodge, 12

Iowa City, 12 over Sioux City, 11

Marshalltown, 9 over Council Bluffs, 5

Mount Pleasant, 12 over Nashua, 8

Semi-Finals

Iowa City, 28 over Indianola, 10

Mount Pleasant, 9 over Marshalltown, 4

Consolation

Marshalltown, 16 over Indianola, 12

Championship

Mount Pleasant, 28 over Iowa City, 22

TRIVIA: 1917-1918 – Mount Pleasant became the first back-to-back State Champions. In the 1918 tournament, the Panthers’ R.H. (Pinky) Green became the first player from a championship team to also lead the tournament in scoring (39 points). Green returned to the tournament coaching Council Bluffs to the runner-up spot in 1923 and Sioux City to the title in 1924. Green is believed to be the first state tournament players to return as a tournament coach.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger softball and baseball teams are in Florida playing games this week. Saturday the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers Baseball team downed Clark University in a 4-2 win. Jake DiPego gets the win for the Tigers on the mound. Tiger second baseman Chazz Brown led offense going 3-4 at the plate with 1 RBI. Connor Urevich also went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Sunday the Emerson College Lions defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 5-1. Michael Rojas recorded the loss on the mound allowing 4 earned runs, allowing 2 walks, and recording 2 strikeouts. Tiger’s shortstop Jacob Leonard led the offense going 2 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI.Today the Tigers will face Lyndon State College and then will face Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team finished 3rd in the Big 10 wrestling tournament hosted by Indiana. The Hawks had two champions. Ohio State won the team title and Penn State was 2nd.

Oklahoma State won the Big 12 Conference wrestling meet and won 8 of the 10 weight classes. Iowa State finished 6th in the team race.

12th ranked Drew Foster, former Mediapolis wrestler qualified for the NCAA Championships in St. Louis March 16th thru the 18th. Foster who wrestles for the UNI Panthers finished 2nd in his 184 pound weight class, losing to the 9th ranked wrestler in sudden victory.

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team won at home yesterday 90-79 over Penn State in the final regular season game and senior day. Iowa now gets ready for the Big Ten Tournament where they need to make a good showing to capture an invitation to the NCAA Tourney.