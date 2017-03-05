SPORTS MARCH 5, 2017

The 2017 Girls State Basketball Tournament wrapped up last night with 3 championship games. Pocahontas Area repeated as Class 3A Champs with a 61-38 win over Sioux Center. Class 4A was won by North Scott in overtime over Marion 52-40. The Class 5A title went to Valley of West Des Moines 71-59 over Cedar Falls.

The Boys State Basketball Tournament starts up Monday morning with Class 1A games. The New London Tigers will play at 2 pm against St. Mary’s Remson, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live. Today the Tigers have a sendoff, they is a cook out meal at 1:30 pm followed by the team send off at 2 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan softball and baseball teams are in Florida this week playing games, both will be playing today.

Two Iowa Wesleyan basketball players have received All American honors from the USCAA. Steve Soukup was named 1st team All American and Cairece Allen was named 2nd team All American. Wesleyan also had 11 players from the women’s and men’s teams receive USCAA All-Academic Honors.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team sends 4 wrestlers to the finals at 2 pm today in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament the action will be live on the Big Ten TV Network. Iowa is 3rd in the team race right now behind Ohio State and Penn State.

Former Mediapolis wrestler Drew Foster will wrestle in the 184 pound weight class today in the Mid American Conference Tournament in Cedar Falls, 12th ranked Foster who wrestles for UNI has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis.