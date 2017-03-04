SPORTS MARCH 4, 2017

KILJ-fm 105.5 and kilj.com will air meet the players interviews with the Mt. Pleasant High School and New London High School State Tournament bound boy’s basketball teams. M.P. Panthers at 10 am followed by the N.L. Tigers at 10:30.

The Mediapolis High School 6 on 6 girls state champion team from 1967 will be recognized at a 50th anniversary celebration at the Girls State Tournament in Des Moines tonight during halftime of the Class 4A title game around 6:45 p.m.

The Springville girls basketball team defended their Class 1A state title by beating Turkey Valley in the state tournament championship game 45-36, it was a rematch of last years game.

In Class 2A Western Christian won over Treynor 51-48 to win the title.

Class 3A title game today at 4 p.m. has defending state champ Pochahontas Area battling Sioux Center. Class 4A has Marion playing North Scott in the championship at 6 p.m. Class 5A has Cedar Falls playing Valley of West Des Moines for the title. The games will be aired on Iowa Public Television.

The UNI men’s basketball team fell in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game against Missouri State by a score of 70-64. Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Jordon Ashton scored 2 points off free throws in his final collegiate game.

West Virginia beat Iowa State 87-76 in Morgantown in the Cyclones final regular season game. Now they prepare for the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA’s.

Iowa is wrestling in the Big Ten Tournament at Indiana, Iowa State in wrestling at the Big 12 tournament in Tulsa. UNI is hosting the Mid American wrestling tournament this weekend.