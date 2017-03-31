SPORTS MARCH 31, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School Coed Relays will be run tonight on the Maple Leaf Track. Competition begins at 4:30 pm, this meet was postponed from last night.

The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association has released their 1st ranking of boy’s soccer teams in Iowa. In Class 1A Dyersville Beckman is ranked #1, Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union is ranked 3rd, Danville-New London is ranked 12th. Class 2A has Norwalk ranked #1, Ft. Madison is ranked 16th. Class 3A has West Des Moines Valley ranked first.

University of Iowa men’s basketball sharp shooter Peter Jok, won the NCAA 3 point field goal shooting contest in Phoenix last night on his 23rd birthday. Jok did not win the overall title though as he fell to the women’s champion Kindred Wisemen of Kansas State, she and Jok each made 16 3’s but Wiseman won on a tiebreaker.

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jarrod Utoff has signed a multi-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks NBA team. Utoff has been playing for the Mavericks the last 20 days after signing a 10 day contract twice. Utoff has seen limited action NBA team, but has been doing well with their NBA D-league team, terms of his new contract were not disclosed.

TCU defeated Georgia Tech 88-56 in the men’s N.I.T. tournament in New York last night, the Horn Frogs are the team that defeated Iowa in overtime to knock them out of the tournament trail.

It’s a big weekend of college tournament basketball this weekend. In the men’s NCAA tournament Saturday in Phoenix you have South Carolina playing Gonzaga at 5 pm followed by the North Carolina vs Oregon matchup, the winners meet Monday night in the championship.

The women’s NCAA final four begins play tonight in Dallas. At 6:30 pm Stanford vs South Carolina followed by UConn against Mississippi State.

The W.N.I.T. championship game will be played tomorrow after noon at 2 pm with Georgia Tech playing Michigan.