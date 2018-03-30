SPORTS MARCH 30, 2018

Mt. Pleasant hosted the Panther Coed Track Meet last night at Maple Leaf, no team scores were kept. The Panther girl’s 1st place finishers: Lexi Magnani won the shot put with a toss of 35’ 81/2”, the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.05 with Maddie Williamson, Karsyn Lamm, Kalynn Batey Serenity Keomanivong.TYhe Panther boy’s team won 5 events: Keegan Rich won the long jump going 21’23/4”, Jake Lowe won the 110 high hurdles 14.9, shuttle hurdle relay ran 59.10 with Konnor Peterson, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe. 4×200 relay Keegan Rich, Tate Shull, Rylan Seberg and Will Copeland ran 1:34. 4X100 ran 45.17 with Khang Truong, Cole Burns, Keegan Rich and Jake Lowe.

OTHER TRACK MEET RESULTS: Keokuk won the Mediapolis girl’s relays with 88 points Mediapolis finished 4th. Danville girls track team and the Wapello boys track team won the team titles at the Danville Coed Track Meet.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s tennis team opened up at home falling to Burlington Notre Dame-West Burlington 9-0. JV player Shaleen Thiengmany won her JV match for the Panthers only win of the day.

The MPHS boy’s tennis team went to Davis County and defeated the Mustangs 9-0. Singles winners: Ethan Weber, Corbin Broeker, Jordon Hoyle, Elijah Plooster, Donny Arledge and Jack Schimmelpfennig. Doubles winners were: Broeker and Hoyle, Weber and Schimmelpfennig , Plooster and Arledge.