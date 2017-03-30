SPORTS MARCH 30, 2017

Sarah Moffett of Mt. Pleasant High School signed a letter of intent to attend college and play basketball at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. The Mustangs play in the Mid America conference and are coached by Micha Mimms who is entering her second year as the head coach after playing for the Mustangs. Also joining the Mt. Mercy women’s basketball team is Madysen Wahls who is graduating from New London High School, she and Sarah moffett have played together before on summer tournament teams.

Burlington, Iowa native Wayne Duke passed away Wednesday at the age of 88. Duke spent his life in sports administration, he at one time served as Big 8 Conference Commissioner, Big 10 Commissioner and then worked for the NCAA.

The Winfield Mt. Union Trap team is holding a fundraiser Friday March 31. The team is serving fish and chicken with all the fixens’ from 5-7 pm at the Winfield Veterans Building. The free will donation will support the team.

Iowa’s spring season begins April 8 with an Iowa youth only hunting season that covers two weekends and allows hunters younger than 16 when they buy the turkey license to participate. The reason for the season is to concentrate on the development of future hunters. They must hunt one on one with a mentor age 18 or older at all times and the mentor must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring seasons.

No more than one youth for each licensed adult mentor and the mentor may not carry a bow or firearm. An unfilled youth license may be used in any other spring season. The season ends April 16.

The first of Iowa’s four regular spring turkey seasons is April 17-20, second season is April 21-25, third season is April 26-May 2 and the fourth season is May 3-21. An archery only license is good from April 17-May 21.

Hunters may purchase two spring turkey licenses with one license for Season 4. Resident spring turkey licenses are statewide. Hunters participating in the youth only season may also purchase a Season 4 license. Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Successful hunters are required to report their harvest by midnight of the day after it is tagged. The easiest way to report is to log on to www.iowadnr.gov. Other ways to report are by calling the phone number listed on the tag or by going through a license vendor. Be sure to write the harvest registration number on the harvest report tag.

The spring wild turkey hunting season is just about to begin, here are some helpful tips for a safe turkey hunting season….