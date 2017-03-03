SPORTS MARCH 3, 2017

SPORTS MARCH 3, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan won their consolation game Thursday morning at the USCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament by the score of 94-87 over Florida National. Senior Steven Soukup led the Tiger scoring with 37 points, Brock Butler added 24 and Mitch Drey scored 11. The Wesleyan Tigers end the year 18-9. Other post season awards for some of the Tigers- Steven Soukup has been named a USCAA 1st Team All-American. Jordan Nutt, Steven Soukup, Brock Butler, Michael Soukup, and Josh Brase all earned USCAA National All-Academic Honors.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you MEET THE PLAYERS for the Mt. Pleasant Panther and New London Tiger boy’s basketball teams Saturday morning. Meet the Panther players in person at Shottenkirk Motors at 10 a.m. to get autographs and pictures taken with the players and coaches. KILJ will interview the Panthers also. That will be followed immediately with the New London Tiger meet the players interviews. Koehler Wendt has talked to the players and you can find out what they have to say about the season, the fans, the coaches and the State Tournament. Meet the Tigers and Meet the Panthers Saturday morning beginning at 10 am on KILJ.

Two Champions will be decided tonight at the Girl’s State Basketball Championships in Des Moines. At 6 p.m. defending state champ and #1 ranked Springville will battle Turkey Valley, this is a rematch of last years Class 1A title game that the Orioles won. In Class 2A Western Christian will tangle with Treynor to decide the champion. The Class 3A title game will have Sioux Center battling Pocahontas Area the defending champion at 4 p.m. Saturday. The 4A and 5A semi finals will be played today to determine the championship matchups.

Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team won on the road at #22 Wisconsin last night 59-57 as freshman Jordon Bohannon hit a 3 point field goal with 9 seconds left to provide the margin of victory.

Tonight Iowa State plays at West Virginia and KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game beginning at 5 p.m.

Hunter Education Classroom courses are being offered in our area by certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes in or close to the KILJ listening area……

March 7, Birmingham, Southeastern Iowa Sportsman’s Society

March 11, Mount Pleasant, Henry County Nature Center

March 11, Montrose, Lee County Conservation Board

March 20, Burlington, Starr’s Cave Nature Center

March 25, Fairfield, Southeast Iowa Skeet Club

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered