SPORTS MARCH 29, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant High School Coed track meet will be held this evening on the Maple Leaf Track beginning at 4:30 PM. Teams competing in the girl’s division will be Assumption, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Mid Prairie, Ottumwa, and West Burlington-Notre Dame. The boys field will be Assumption, Central Lee, Davenport North, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Iowa City City High, Mediapolis, Mid Prairie, Ottumwa, Washington, and West Burlington-Notre Dame.

Iowa Wesleyan signed a Ft. Madison Bloodhound player to a letter of intent. Wide receiver Lorenso Riles will join the Tiger receiver corps this fall. He caught 23 passes for 219 yards and 1 touchdown this past season for the Bloodhounds who were 4-5 on the year.

State Champion wrestler Harlan Steffensmeier who goes to high school at Central Lee but wrestled for Ft. Madison will wrestle at Air Force next year.

It’s opening day of Major League Baseball….White Sox in Kansas City, Cubs are in Miami and Cardinals are visiting the Mets.

The men’s N.I.T. championship is tonight, Penn State plays Utah at Madison Square Garden in New York. The women’s N.I.T. Championship will be played Saturday with Virginia Tech tangling with Indiana.