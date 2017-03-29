SPORTS MARCH 29, 2017

The Coed track meet scheduled at Maple Leaf Track for Thursday night has been moved to Friday with the same time schedule, meet will begin at 4:30 pm.

The MPHS girl’s track team finished 2nd at the West Burlington Relays……Team Score Class A

WBND 164.5 Mount Pleasant 159.5 Washington 140 Keokuk 92.5 Fairfield 74 Central Lee 67.5

Top Finishers

Discus

Bailey Johnson, SR [101-09.50] 1st

Sadie Carrasco, SO [93-10.50] 2nd

Shot Put

Grace Bittle, SO [33-06.50] 1st

Bailey Johnson, SR [33-03.50] 2nd

Long Jump

Allison Buckert, SR [15-00.00] 2nd

3000

Abby Ryon, FR [11:30.88] 1st *New Meet Record

Shuttle Hurdle

Maddie Williamson, SO: Serenity Keomanivong, FR: Kalynn Batey, JR: Allison Buckert, SR [1:10.35] 1st *New Meet Record

400

Taylor Murray, JR [1:04.23] 2nd

800

Delaney McDowell, JR [2:39.70] 2nd

1500

Abby Ryon, FR [5:18.94] 2nd

4×400

Delaney McDowell, JR: Maggie Cristoforo, FR: Kalynn Batey, JR: Taylor Murray, JR [4:23.60] 2nd

The MPHS girl’s tennis team opened their season yesterday in Ft Madison

Mt Pleasant won over the Bloodhounds 6-3

Singles winners

#2 Thuan Tran (MP)

#5 Erin Zihlman (MP)

#6 Sheyanne Walter (MP)

Doubles winners: #1 Meagan Sutherland/ Kylie Sourwine (MP)

#2 Thuan Tran/Quin Whaley (MP)

#3 Erin Zihlman/ Sheyanne Walter (MP)

The MPHS boy’s tennis team opened at home Tuesday against Ft. Madison and fell 5-4 to the Bloodhounds. MP winners were: #1 singles Ben Zihlman, #2 singles Ethan Weber, #6 singles Nick Sandeen. In doubles the Panthers won the #1 match with Ben Zihlman and Ethan Weber.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team faced Central College in a non-conference contest Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers had to work from behind after giving up five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Iowa Wesleyan cut the deficit to two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Central broke the game open in the bottom half and would go on to win 16-6.

Iowa Wesleyan was led at the plate by Connor Urevich. He was 3-5 at the plate and finished with two RBIs. Alex Payne added two hits for the Tigers in the loss. Michael Rojas was the starting pitcher for IW and is now 1-2 on the season.

With the loss, the Tigers drop to 6-11 on the season. Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action this weekend when they host Spalding University. First pitch of the double header is slated for 1 pm at Mapleleaf Field.

The Class 3A boys golf sectional pairings have been released by the IAHSAA, play will begin May 11 in the sectional tournament hosted by Notre Dame, Burlington. Teams competing will include the host school along with Mt. Pleasant , Washington, Clear Creek Amana, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Vernon, Notre Dame, and Solon. The other sectional making up the District will be hosted by Williamsburg and will feature teams from Centerville, Chariton, Fairfield, Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Pella, South Tama and Williamsburg.

The lowest two scoring teams from each event are invited to the Edmundson Golf Course on May 19 to compete in the district tournament hosted by Oskaloosa. The top two teams and four best individual golfers from the district will advance to the state tournament May 26-27 at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore.