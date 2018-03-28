SPORTS MARCH 28, 2018

Mt. Pleasant ran to a big win in the team score at the West Burlington Falcon Relays last night with 167 points, the host schools was 2nd with 130 points, it was a six team field. Danville won the small school division with 130 points, New London was 2nd with 112 points, WMU was 5th with 69 and Waco 6th with 57 points.

MPHS had eight 1st place winners: Shot Put-Lexi Magnani 34’ 41/2”, 800 Meters Taylor Murray 2:33, 100 meter hurdles-Serenity Keomanivong 17.31, 400 Hurdles Maggie Cristoforo 1:12.21, 4×800 relay-Maggie Jennings, Abby Ryon, Maggie Cristoforo and Taylor Murray. Sprint Medley Relay-Dani Broeker, Kalynn Batey, Karsyn Lamm and Avery Sutter 2:02.21. Distance Medley Relay- Lyndi Vantiger, Kalynn Batey, Kendall Dascher, Delaney McDowell 4:55.18. Shuttle Hurdle Relay-Maddie Williamson, Karsyn Lamm, Kalynn Batey and Serenity Keomonivang 1:13.24.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team hosted Principia College Tuesday afternoon in their first home games of the season. The Tigers suffered a 5-3 loss to open the afternoon and could not complete the comeback in the final game of the day, falling 7-4 in game two.

IW moves to 6-13 on the season and 0-6 in SLIAC play. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Monday, April 2. They will travel to Galesburg, Illinois to take on Knox in a non-conference doubleheader.

The NFL is taking another crack at its catch rule. All 32 owners voted Tuesday in Orlando to approve revisions to the controversial ruling and simplify the standard for what constitutes a completion. Under the new language, establishing a catch would require control, two feet (or another body part) in bounds and a football move. The “surviving the ground” element, which proved to be a sticking point on some of the league’s most notable rulings, no longer applies.