SPORTS MARCH 28, 2017

Mt. Pleasant ran to a meet championship at the West Burlington Relays Monday night winning the Class “A” Division with 235 points, West Burlington-Notre Dame was 2nd with 159 points in the 6 team field. M.P. won a number of events, Keegan Rich won the long jump going 20’ 8”, Ryan Hutchison won the 400 meters in 55.97, Kyle Vanderham won the 800 In 2:09.73, Logan Murray ran to a win in the 1600 meters in 4:40.7, Cody Mertens won the 3200 meters in 10:13.84, Jake Lowe won the 110 high hurdles in 14.98, Jake also won the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 58.37. In the relays, MPHS won the 4×400 in 3:44.82 with Brody Bender, Zach Beason, Brody McGhghy and Tate Shull. In the 4×800 the Panthers ran 1st with Reece McNamee, Kyle Vanderham, Brody Bender and Jacob Stukerjuergen . Panthers won the distance medley in 3:53.22 with Brody McGhghy, Nolan Quade, Sam Beatty and Logan Murray. Shuttle Hurdle relay was 1st in 59.60 with Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole burns and Jake Lowe.

Coming up today the MPHS girl’s track team will run at West Burlington’s Relay event, also the MPHS girl’s and boy’s tennis teams will compete today against Ft. Madison, the girls at Ft. Madison and the M.P. boys will be at home at East Lake Park against the Bloodhounds.

The names of the 2017 Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Tiger student-athlete recognition event will be held on April 28th beginning at 6:30 pm in the Howe Student Activity Center. Those former Wesleyan Athletes being inducted into the Hall of Fame are:

Robert Bogdonas ’53

Football & Baseball

Ryan Boese ’98

Football

Amber Roets-Thomas ’98

Softball

Alison Falls ’06

Basketball & Softball

Hall Mumme

Head Football Coach 1989 – 1991

Mediapolis is searching for a new head girls’ basketball coach, Todd Rogers who has been the head coach for 20 years and 349 wins along with two state tournament appearances has resigned, and Rogers indicated he has another employment opportunity but did not say what it was.

The Winfield Mt. Union Trap team is holding a fundraiser Friday March 31. The team is serving fish and chicken with all the fixens’ from 5-7 pm at the Winfield Veterans Building. The free will donation will support the team.