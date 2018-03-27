SPORTS MARCH 27, 2018

On the sports schedule for today The MPHS girl’s track team runs at the West Burlington Relays. Mt. Pleasant tennis teams are in action the girl’s host Ft. Madison and the boy’s team goes to Ft. Madison.

The NCAA women’s final four field is complete, this Friday UConn will battle Notre Dame and Mississippi State plays Louisville. The winners will play in the final game on Easter Sunday.

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team got some good news from the NCAA. Connor McCaffery has been granted an additional year of eligibility for missing most of this freshman year with illness.

In news from the Iowa Hawkeye women’s team Megan Gustafson was named 2nd team All-American by the Associated Press. Megan has been named to a number of other All-American teams after having a banner year scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds per game.

Iowa Wesleyan University is excited to announce the Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games will be held at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on April 7, 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iowa Wesleyan will host the event.

This event would not be possible without members of the Mount Pleasant community, as well as the student-athletes and faculty/staff from Iowa Wesleyan University.

To learn more information about this Special Olympics event, contact B.J. Wagy by phone at 319.385.6305 or by email at bj.wagy@iw.edu. If you would like to volunteer for the event or have a booth in the Olympic Village, sign up online at: https://www.iw.edu/calendar/iowa-special-olympics-spring-games.