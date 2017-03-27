SPORTS MARCH 27, 2017

The MPHS boy’s track team is running at the West Burlington Relays today starting at 4:30 pm. Coming up on Tuesday the MPHS girl’s track team will run at West Burlington’s Relay event, also the MPHS girl’s and boy’s tennis teams will compete Tuesday against Ft. Madison, the girls at Ft. Madison and the M.P. boys will be at home at East Lake Park against the Bloodhounds.

Iowa Wesleyan baseball team picked up their first conference wins over the weekend after defeating Blackburn College. In both games, the Tigers came from behind to secure the wins. IW used a walk off hit in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3 in the first game of the day. Iowa Wesleyan had to erase a 5-0 deficit in the second game, and were able to complete the comeback with the go ahead run coming off of a home run by Joseph Belarde.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday, March 29. They will play a nine inning game against Central College at 3:30 pm in Pella, Iowa. The Tigers are now 8-10 overall and 2-5 in SLIAC play this season.

In the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, the final four is set with Gonzaga playing South Carolina and Oregon will battle North Carolina in the semi-finals that will be played Saturday April 1st and the Championship on Monday April 3rd.

The women’s NCAA final four is in the process of being established. quarterfinal games has Oregon vs UConn, and South Carolina tangles with Florida State. Mississippi State and Stanford are already into the final four after wins Sunday.

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost on their home floor Sunday afternoon in W.N.I.T. action against Washington State 74-66. Hawkeye women end the year 20-14 and coach Lisa Bluder has 699 career wins, she will have to wait till next season to get #700.