SPORTS MARCH 26, 2018

Full week of activities ahead for the Mt. Pleasant High School. The MPHS boy’s track team goes to West Burlington-Notre Dame tonight to run against the host school and 10 other schools. Tuesday the Panther tennis teams tangle with Ft. Madison and the girl’s track team runs

Iowa Wesleyan took on one of the top teams in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference over the weekend. The Tiger bats were held to one hit in the opening game, and IW fell 14-0. They looked to bounce back in the second game of the conference doubleheader, and after leading through three innings the first three innings, Iowa Wesleyan was unable to maintain the lead, falling 7-3 to the Golden Eagles.

The Tigers now have a 6-11 overall record. They will have their home opener tomorrow at 1 pm. Weather permitting. Iowa Wesleyan will host a SLIAC doubleheader against Principia College.

The NCAA Division-1 men’s basketball final four is set…this Saturday the semi-finals will be played in San Antonio….leading off Loyola of Chicago plays Michigan and Villanova plays Kansas following that. The Championship game will be April 2nd.

The women’s Final Four is halfway decided, already qualifying are Louisville and Mississippi State…..today Notre Dame plays Oregon and South Carolina tangles with UConn. The final four games will be played in Columbus, Ohio, with semi-finals on Friday and finals Sunday.

Iowa Wesleyan University is excited to announce the Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games will be held at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on April 7, 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iowa Wesleyan will host the event.

This event would not be possible without members of the Mount Pleasant community, as well as the student-athletes and faculty/staff from Iowa Wesleyan University.

To learn more information about this Special Olympics event, contact B.J. Wagy by phone at 319.385.6305 or by email at bj.wagy@iw.edu. If you would like to volunteer for the event or have a booth in the Olympic Village, sign up online at: https://www.iw.edu/calendar/iowa-special-olympics-spring-games.