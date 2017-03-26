Sports March 26, 2017

SPORTS:

The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team plays at home this afternoon in a women’s N.I.T. game. The Hawks play host to Washington State at 2 pm. A win would put Iowa in the final four, their next opponent would be Alabama or Georgia Tech who play today also, they final four would begin play Wednesday or Thursday.

In the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, half of the final four is set with Gonzaga and Oregon. Gonzaga beat Xavier 83-59 and Oregon downed Kansas 74-60. Today South Carolina plays Florida and then Kentucky battles North Carolina. The semi-finals will be played Saturday April 1st and the Championship on Monday April 3rd.

The women’s NCAA Elite Eight quarterfinal games has Oregon vs UConn, Mississippi State plays Baylor, Notre Dame vs Stanford and South Carolina tangles with Florida State.