SPORTS MARCH 24, 2017

The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 2017 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.

The 2017 racing season at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa is nearing and that is evident. As a test-n-tune is scheduled for this Saturday, March 25th. All cars in any class is welcome to come out to 34 Raceway this Saturday for the test-n-tune. This will give the driver’s a chance to get some laps in their cars, and hopefully work out any bugs, before the season gets started the following Saturday, April 1st. Both the pits and grandstands will open at noon, with the first test secession beginning at 1 PM. Driver’s will be given many chances to take to the track, as the test-n-tune will last until 4 PM. For more information about 34 Raceway you can check out their website at www.34raceway.com, or like them on Facebook.

The Iowa women’s basketball team won their W.N.I.T. basketball game at home last night against Colorado by a score of 80-62, Iowa (20-13) now will host Washington State who has a record of (15-19) Sunday afternoon at 2 pm.

NCAA men’s tournament basketball action last night had Kansas rolling over Purdue 98-66, Oregon beat Michigan 69-68, Gonzaga beat West Virginia 61-58 and Xavier knocked off Arizona 73-71. That sets up Saturday’s pairings in the Elite Eight of Kansas vs Oregon in Kansas City and Gonzaga will play Xavier in San Jose.

Tonight North Carolina vs Butler in Memphis, Baylor vs South Carolina in New York, Kentucky plays UCLA in Memphis and Florida tangles with Wisconsin in New York. Tonight’s winners will pair up on Sunday.