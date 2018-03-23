SPORTS MARCH 23, 2018

The MPHS boy’s track team ran at the Steve Roth Relays at Washington High School Thursday night. M.P. piled up 147 points to capture the team title in the “A” Division and won 7 events. Sam Beatty won the high jump going 6’, Keegan Rich won the long jump with a leap of 21’ 9.5”, Cody Mertens won the 3200 meter run in 9:47, Jake Lowe won the 110 high hurdles in 15.06. The Panther shuttle hurdle relay won in 57.73 with Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe. The Distance Medley relay finished 1st in 3:48.76 with Khang Truong, Tate Shull, Will Copeland and Jacob Stukerurgen. 4×100 also finished 1st in 45.09, with Khang Truong, Cole Burns, Rylan Seberg and Will Copeland.

Mediapolis won the “B” title with 161 points and won 5 events. Wapello won the “C” title with 192 points and won 10 events.

Iowa Wesleyan University is excited to announce the Southeast Iowa Special Olympic Spring Games will be held at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on April 7, 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iowa Wesleyan will host the event. This event would not be possible without members of the Mount Pleasant community, as well as the student-athletes and faculty/staff from Iowa Wesleyan University. To learn more information about this Special Olympics event, contact B.J. Wagy by phone at 319.385.6305 or by email at bj.wagy@iw.edu. If you would like to volunteer for the event or have a booth in the Olympic Village, sign up online at: https://www.iw.edu/calendar/iowa-special-olympics-spring-games.