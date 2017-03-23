SPORTS MARCH 23, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan traveled to Jacksonville, Illinois to take on the Highlanders of MacMurray College Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers dropped both games of the double header, falling 6-0 in game one and 15-2 in game two to MacMurray.

Austin Christian was the starting pitcher for Iowa Wesleyan in game one. Christian threw a complete game and had five strikeouts. Josh Belarde had the lone hit in the game for IW. He doubled in the top of the third inning, but the Tigers failed to bring him home.

Iowa Wesleyan’s bats continued to struggle in the second game of the day. The Tigers were out hit 13-4 by the Highlanders and lost 15-2. Michael Lyons picked up his first start of the season, but had to be replaced in the second inning due to an injury. Ben Deweese replaced Lyons and finished out the rest of the game. Wesleyan had 4 hits no one had more than one.

The Tigers are now 6-10 overall and 0-5 in SLIAC play. They will return to action this Saturday at Mapleleaf field. Iowa Wesleyan will host Blackburn College in a non-divisional conference double header starting at 1 pm.

James Rogers has been named the new Southeastern Community College Blackhawk Volleyball Head Volleyball Coach.

Rogers comes to SCC from Salem International University, in West Virginia where he held head and assistant coaching duties over the NCAA D2 program three seasons.

In addition his coaching duties, Rogers will coordinate special recruitment projects for general student enrollment.

Rogers replaces former Head Coach Erin Davidson, who resigned last fall.

The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 385-1475 if you would like to help volunteer! League play will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May.

The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 2017 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.

The 2017 racing season at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa is nearing and that is evident. As a test-n-tune is scheduled for this Saturday, March 25th. All cars in any class is welcome to come out to 34 Raceway this Saturday for the test-n-tune. This will give the driver’s a chance to get some laps in their cars, and hopefully work out any bugs, before the season gets started the following Saturday, April 1st. Both the pits and grandstands will open at noon, with the first test secession beginning at 1 PM. Driver’s will be given many chances to take to the track, as the test-n-tune will last until 4 PM. For more information about 34 Raceway you can check out their website at www.34raceway.com, or like them on Facebook.