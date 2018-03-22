SPORTS MARCH 22, 2018

SPORTS MARCH 22, 2018Written by John Kuhens on March 22, 2018
Iowa Wesleyan softball team began conference play Wednesday afternoon on the road against the Griffins of Fontbonne University. IW led early in the first game, but were unable to maintain the lead and suffered a 3-1 loss. That was followed with a 19-3 loss in the final game of the day.
The Tigers are now 1-13 overall and 0-2 in SLIAC play. They will take on Spalding University on Saturday, March 24th at 1 pm Eastern time.
The Iowa Wesleyan University baseball team traveled to Blackburn University Wednesday and dropped both games by scores of 7-4 and 9-2.
The Iowa high School Athletic Association has announced the football schedules for teams in Iowa for the 2018 and 2019 season. Here is a looks at the Henry County high schools 2018 schedule, the 2019 schedule flips the home and away status of the 2018 games.
Mount Pleasant 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Clear Creek-Amana
08/31 @Pella
09/07 Central Lee, Donnellson
09/14 Ottumwa
09/21 @Fairfield
09/28 Keokuk
10/05 @Solon
10/12 @Fort Madison
10/19 Washington
New London 2018 football Schedule:
08/24 H-L-V, Victor
08/31 @Moravia
09/07 WACO, Wayland
09/14 @Lone Tree
09/21 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/28 Winfield-Mt. Union
10/05 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
10/12 @English Valleys, North English
10/19 Montezuma
Waco 2018 football schedule:
08/17 @Janesville
08/24 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
08/31 English Valleys, North English
09/07 @New London
09/14 Montezuma
09/21 @Lone Tree
09/28 @H-L-V, Victor
10/05 Winfield-Mt. Union
Winfield-Mt. Union 2018 football Schedule:
08/17 @Springville
08/24 English Valleys, North English
08/31 Tri-County, Thornburg
09/07 @Montezuma
09/14 @Iowa Valley, Marengo
09/21 H-L-V, Victor
09/28 @New London
10/05 @WACO, Wayland
10/12 Lone Tree