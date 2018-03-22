SPORTS MARCH 22, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan softball team began conference play Wednesday afternoon on the road against the Griffins of Fontbonne University. IW led early in the first game, but were unable to maintain the lead and suffered a 3-1 loss. That was followed with a 19-3 loss in the final game of the day.

The Tigers are now 1-13 overall and 0-2 in SLIAC play. They will take on Spalding University on Saturday, March 24th at 1 pm Eastern time.

The Iowa Wesleyan University baseball team traveled to Blackburn University Wednesday and dropped both games by scores of 7-4 and 9-2.

The Iowa high School Athletic Association has announced the football schedules for teams in Iowa for the 2018 and 2019 season. Here is a looks at the Henry County high schools 2018 schedule, the 2019 schedule flips the home and away status of the 2018 games.

Mount Pleasant 2018 Schedule:

08/24 Clear Creek-Amana

08/31 @Pella

09/07 Central Lee, Donnellson

09/14 Ottumwa

09/21 @Fairfield

09/28 Keokuk

10/05 @Solon

10/12 @Fort Madison

10/19 Washington

New London 2018 football Schedule:

08/24 H-L-V, Victor

08/31 @Moravia

09/07 WACO, Wayland

09/14 @Lone Tree

09/21 Tri-County, Thornburg

09/28 Winfield-Mt. Union

10/05 @Iowa Valley, Marengo

10/12 @English Valleys, North English

10/19 Montezuma

Waco 2018 football schedule:

08/17 @Janesville

08/24 @Iowa Valley, Marengo

08/31 English Valleys, North English

09/07 @New London

09/14 Montezuma

09/21 @Lone Tree

09/28 @H-L-V, Victor

10/05 Winfield-Mt. Union

Winfield-Mt. Union 2018 football Schedule:

08/17 @Springville

08/24 English Valleys, North English

08/31 Tri-County, Thornburg

09/07 @Montezuma

09/14 @Iowa Valley, Marengo

09/21 H-L-V, Victor

09/28 @New London

10/05 @WACO, Wayland

10/12 Lone Tree