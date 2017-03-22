SPORTS MARCH 22, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s track team competed in the Iowa City Relays yesterday for their 1st outdoor event of the season.

Team Scores:

Bettendorf- 182 Iowa City High-145 Mount Pleasant-102 Muscatine- 67 CR Xavier-65 Davenport Central-62 CR Washington-50 Burlington-34

Top Finishers

1ST Shuttle Hurdle Relay

Maddie Williamson, SO: Serenity Keomanivong, FR: Kalynn Batey, JR: Allison Buckert, SR [1:10.97]

2nd 100 Hurdles

Allison Buckert, SR [17.08]

2nd 800 meter run

Taylor Murray, JR [2:30.55]

Shot Put

2nd Grace Bittle, SO [34-06.00]

Discus

2nd Abbie Liechty, SR [112-11.00]

3rd 4×200

Katie Ensminger, JR: Maggie Cristoforo, FR: Jenna Hummell, SO: Brianna Shelman, SR [1:58.10]

3rd Bailey Johnson, SR [101-00.00]

Shot Put

4th Bailey Johnson, SR [34-03.00]

Long Jump

5th 800

Delaney McDowell, JR [2:41.70]

5th Allison Buckert, SR [15-00.75]

5th High Jump

Tuesday Krabill, JR [4-02.00]

5th 3000

Abby Ryon, FR [11:17.00]

5th 4×400

Kirsten Smith, SR: Maddie Williamson, SO: Brittany Fiedler, SR: Liz Perry, FR [5:11.89]

The MPHS boy’s track team won the Steve Roth Relays that were run at Washington High School Tuesday. M.P. scored 172 points, Cedar Rapids Prairie had 144 for 2nd. The Panthers won 7 events. Keegan Rich won the long jump 19’ 4”, Jonathan Ita tied for 1st in the high jump at 5’ 8”, Logan Murray won the 3200 meter run 9:52.92, Jake Lowe won the 110 meter hurdles 15.02 and won the 400 meter hurdles in 57.06, Panthers won the sprint medley relay 1:38,69 with Brady Sartorius, Pat Canby, Jake Lowe and Ryan Hutchison. Shuttle hurdle relay 59.61 with Keegan Rich, Cole Burns, Chase Lamm and Jake Lowe. 4×100 relay finished 1st in 45.77 with Keegan Rich, Brady Sartorius, Rylan Seberg and Pat Canby.

Mediapolis won the Class “B” Division with 158 points and Columbus Community won the Class “C” Division with 153 points.

The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 385-1475 if you would like to help volunteer! League play will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May.

The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 2017 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.