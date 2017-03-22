SPORTS MARCH 22, 2017

SPORTS MARCH 22, 2017Written by John Kuhens on March 22, 2017
The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s track team competed in the Iowa City Relays yesterday for their 1st outdoor event of the season.
Team Scores:
- Bettendorf- 182
- Iowa City High-145
- Mount Pleasant-102
- Muscatine- 67
- CR Xavier-65
- Davenport Central-62
- CR Washington-50
- Burlington-34
Top Finishers
1ST Shuttle Hurdle Relay
Maddie Williamson, SO: Serenity Keomanivong, FR: Kalynn Batey, JR: Allison Buckert, SR [1:10.97]
2nd 100 Hurdles
Allison Buckert, SR [17.08]
2nd 800 meter run
Taylor Murray, JR [2:30.55]
Shot Put
2nd Grace Bittle, SO [34-06.00]
Discus
2nd Abbie Liechty, SR [112-11.00]
3rd 4×200
Katie Ensminger, JR: Maggie Cristoforo, FR: Jenna Hummell, SO: Brianna Shelman, SR [1:58.10]
3rd Bailey Johnson, SR [101-00.00]
Shot Put
4th Bailey Johnson, SR [34-03.00]
Long Jump
5th 800
Delaney McDowell, JR [2:41.70]
5th Allison Buckert, SR [15-00.75]
5th High Jump
Tuesday Krabill, JR [4-02.00]
5th 3000
Abby Ryon, FR [11:17.00]
Delaney McDowell, JR [2:41.70]
5th 4×400
Kirsten Smith, SR: Maddie Williamson, SO: Brittany Fiedler, SR: Liz Perry, FR [5:11.89]
The MPHS boy’s track team won the Steve Roth Relays that were run at Washington High School Tuesday. M.P. scored 172 points, Cedar Rapids Prairie had 144 for 2nd. The Panthers won 7 events. Keegan Rich won the long jump 19’ 4”, Jonathan Ita tied for 1st in the high jump at 5’ 8”, Logan Murray won the 3200 meter run 9:52.92, Jake Lowe won the 110 meter hurdles 15.02 and won the 400 meter hurdles in 57.06, Panthers won the sprint medley relay 1:38,69 with Brady Sartorius, Pat Canby, Jake Lowe and Ryan Hutchison. Shuttle hurdle relay 59.61 with Keegan Rich, Cole Burns, Chase Lamm and Jake Lowe. 4×100 relay finished 1st in 45.77 with Keegan Rich, Brady Sartorius, Rylan Seberg and Pat Canby.
Mediapolis won the Class “B” Division with 158 points and Columbus Community won the Class “C” Division with 153 points.
The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 385-1475 if you would like to help volunteer! League play will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May.
The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 2017 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.