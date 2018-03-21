SPORTS MARCH 21, 2018

Mount Pleasant 2018 football Schedule: 08/24 Clear Creek-Amana 08/31 @Pella 09/07 Central Lee, Donnellson 09/14 Ottumwa 09/21 @Fairfield 09/28 Keokuk 10/05 @Solon 10/12 @Fort Madison 10/19 Washington

Mount Pleasant 2019 Schedule: BYE 08/30 @Clear Creek-Amana 09/06 Pella 09/13 @Central Lee, Donnellson 09/20 @Ottumwa 09/27 Fairfield 10/04 @Keokuk 10/11 Solon 10/18 Fort Madison 10/25 @Washington

The MPHS girl’s track team finished 2nd in the team race at their 1st outdoor meet of the season at Iowa City City High last night with 135 points, City High won with 175 points, 8 schools competed.

EVENTS MPHS FINISHED IN THE TOP TWO: Sprint Medley-2nd:Dani Broeker, Kalynn Batey, Karsyn Lamm and Avery Sutter time of 2:01.10. Abby Ryon 1st in 3,000 meter run 11:17.30. 4×800 relay 1st with Maggie Jennings, Maggie Cristoforo, Christina Carthey and Taylor Murray in 10:28.9. Shuttle Hurdle Relay 1st with Maddie Williamson, Karsyn Lamm, Kalynn Batey and Serenity Keomanivong in 1:13.07.

100 meter dash 3rd Avery Sutter in 13.38. Distance Medley-2nd with Lyndi Vantiger, Kalynn batey, Maggie Cristoforo and Abby Ryon in 4:40.7. 800 meter run 2nd Maggie Jennings in 2:33.89. 1500 meter run 2nd Taylor Murray 5:16.06. Shot Put 2nd Lexi Magnani 35’ 11”.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team will have to wait one more day to open up conference play against Blackburn College. The Tigers were originally set to play the Beavers yesterday afternoon, but due to field conditions, the game was pushed back a day.

First pitch of the conference double header is set for 1 pm in Carlinville, Illinois.

Iowa Wesleyan was supposed to play a non-conference game against Cornell College today, but that game has been postponed.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team plays at Fontbonne this afternoon.

Graceland College of Lamoni, Iowa has won the NAIA-1 men’s basketball title defeating LSU-Alexandria 83-80 in overtime.