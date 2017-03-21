SPORTS MARCH 21, 2017

On the local sports scene today the Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s track team travels to the Iowa City Relays and the MPHS boy’s track team runs at Washington in the Steve Roth Relays.

The Westminster College Blue Jays defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 6-2 in game 1 last Saturday. Austin Christian records the loss for Iowa Wesleyan on the mound pitching 5 and ⅔ innings allowing 9 hits and 3 earned runs. Travis Kostello led the Tiger offense by each going 2 for 3, with 1 RBI.

The Westminster College Blue Jays defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 12-0 in game 2 of the 3 game set. Ben Deweese recorded the loss on the mound for Iowa Wesleyan, 6 innings pitched allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Tanner Anderson led the Tiger offense by each going 2 for 4 at the plate

The Westminster College Blue Jays defeated the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers 13-8, and sweep the Tigers in the 3 game set. Stephen Larson of the Tigers suffered the loss 4 and ⅓ innings pitched allowing 8 hits and 7 earned runs. Joe Belarde led the Tiger offense by each going 2 for 4 at the plate with 1 home run, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. Chazz Brown also went 1 for 4 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored. Up next: The 6-8 Tigers will travel to Jacksonville, IL to face MacMurray College on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at 1:00pm.

The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 385-1475 if you would like to help volunteer! League play will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May.

The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 2017 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.

The 2017 racing season at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa is nearing and that is evident. As a test-n-tune is scheduled for this Saturday, March 25th. All cars in any class is welcome to come out to 34 Raceway this Saturday for the test-n-tune. This will give the driver’s a chance to get some laps in their cars, and hopefully work out any bugs, before the season gets started the following Saturday, April 1st. Both the pits and grandstands will open at noon, with the first test secession beginning at 1 PM. Driver’s will be given many chances to take to the track, as the test-n-tune will last until 4 PM. For more information about 34 Raceway you can check out their website at www.34raceway.com, or like them on Facebook.