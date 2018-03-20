SPORTS MARCH 20, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s track team opens up the outdoor season today at Iowa City City High. The Panthers have had a solid showing during the indoor season, with their strength right now appearing to be in the middle distance, distance running events and throwing events. The sprinters made good progress this past Saturday at Central College, Coach Kibbee thinks his team is ready for another successful season.

ALSO ON THE SPORTS SCJEDULE TODAY: Iowa Wesleyan baseball plays at Blackburn University.

A record setting season came to an end for the Wartburg women’s basketball team this past weekend at the NCAA Division III Final Four in Rochester, Minnesota. The Knights lost to Bowdoin of Maine in the national semifinals as they closed with a record of 31-1. It was a school record for wins and brought to a close the career of a senior class that led the program to a pair of Final Fours.

Graceland outscored LSU-Shreveport 53-34 in the second half to post an 87-80 victory as the Yellowjackets advanced to the NAIA Championship game in Kansas City tonight against LSU-Alexandria

William Penn University of Oskaloosa came up short in their bid to make it an all-Iowa schools title game. LSU-Alexandria used a late 12-0 run to take command in an 84-75 win as the Statesmen end the season with a record of 30-5.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame & Awards Ceremony will be held Friday April 27th 2018. The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees will be Chuck Harnisch class of 1957 for football. Mark Willis class of 1970 for football and Heather Bell Davis class of 1997 for basketball. The evening will begin with a 6:30 pm social hour, the ceremony will begin at 7 pm.

The Mt Pleasant Panther baseball team is selling tickets to the June 30th St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves game at a discounted price. Purchasing a ticket will gain you admittance to the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves at 6:15 p.m. as well as Mt. Pleasant vs. Ottumwa high school game immediately following starting around 9:30 pm, it will be a nine inning game between the two high schools . Tickets are being sold for $35 with a face value in excess of $50. Seats will be located in the left field stands (Big Mac Land). Please e-mail scot.lamm@mtpcsd.org to reserve your tickets now.