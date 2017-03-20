SPORTS MARCH 20, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant high School girls track team ran at Central College in Pella Saturday in their final indoor meet of the season. Here are the top finishers for the Panthers:

800 meter run

Taylor Murray, JR [2:34.32] 1st

1500 meter run

Abby Ryon, FR [5:15.04] 3rd

400 meter run

Taylor Murray, JR [1:04.22] 4th

Long Jump

Allison Buckert, SR [15-02.00] 4th

60 meter Hurdles

Allison Buckert, SR [10.09] 7th

Shot Put

Grace Bittle, SO [33-04.00] 8th

Mt. Pleasant boys track team ran well in their final indoor track meet Friday at Central College in Pella. Senior distance man Logan Murray finished 1st in the 1600 meter run in a time of 4:34.84, his teammate Cody Mertens was 3rd. The 4×800 relay was 2nd in 8:43.7 and Jake Lowe was 3rd in the 60 meter hurdles.

TCU knocked the Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team out of the N.I.T. when they beat the Hawks 94-92 in overtime Sunday afternoon in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Peter Jok playing his last game as a Hawk scored 22 points to lead the scoring. Iowa ends the year with a record of 19-15 and loses just two seniors off the team.

The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team is the only state school still going in the post-season tournaments. Iowa won at home Saturday 78-73 over South Dakota in the women’s N.I.T. The Hawks now advance to the sweet 16, to play Colorado Thursday night in Carver Hawkeye Arena at 7 pm.

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA basketball tourney by Purdue Saturday night who beat the Cyclones 80-76.

The Iowa State women lost their 1st round NCAA basketball tournament game Saturday to Syracuse by a score of 85-65.

The Drake women’s basketball team fell in their NCAA tournament game against Kansas State by a 67-54 score.

Penn State won the NCAA wrestling title Saturday with 146.5 points and 5 champions. Iowa finished 4th with 97 points and 1 champion Cory Clark a senior