SPORTS MARCH 2, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan won their consolation game Thursday morning at the USCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament by the score of 94-87 over Florida National. Senior Steven Soukup led the Tiger scoring with 37 points, Brock Butler added 24 and Mitch Drey scored 11. The WesleyanTigers end the year 18-9. Other post season awards for some of the Tigers- Steven Soukup has been named a USCAA 1st Team All-American. Jordan Nutt, Steven Soukup, Brock Butler, Michael Soukup, and Josh Brase all earned USCAA National All-Academic Honors.

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team tangles with Wisconsin tonight on the road in Madison, Wisconsin. Iowa is 16-13 overall and 8-8 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten.

Semi-Final action begins today at the 2017 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. In Class 1A-defending state champion Springville the team that beat Burlington Notre Dame 56-16 in the 1st round will play Kingsley Pierson. Turkey Valley will play Exira/Elhhorn Kimballton in the other semi. Class 2A has #1 ranked Iowa City Regina playing Western Christian and Treynor plays Cascade. Then the 3A semis will feature Sioux Center against Cherokee and Center Point-Urbana against Pocahontas Area a team that features the all time leading 5 player scorer in the state. Friday will have the Class 4A and 5A semis and then the Class 1A and 2A championships during the evening session.

Hunter Education Classroom courses are being offered in our area by certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes in or close to the KILJ listening area……

March 7, Birmingham, Southeastern Iowa Sportsman’s Society

March 11, Mount Pleasant, Henry County Nature Center

March 11, Montrose, Lee County Conservation Board

March 20, Burlington, Starr’s Cave Nature Center

March 25, Fairfield, Southeast Iowa Skeet Club

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered