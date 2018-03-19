SPORTS MARCH 19, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s track team ran indoors at Central College in Pella Saturday. The 4 by 800 relay finished 3rd in 10:12.45 with Maggie Cristoforo, Maggie Jennings, Abby Ryon and Taylor Murray. Maggie Cristiforo finished 4th in the 400 meter dash in 1:05. Taylor Murray finished 8th in the 800 meter run in 2:33.8. Grace Bittle was 9th in the shot put throwing 34′ and Lexi Magnani finished 11th with a toss of 33′ 6″.

The MPHS boy’s track team ran indoors Friday at Central College in Pella. Jake Lowe won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.43, Chase Lamm ran 2nd in 8.7 and Cole Burns ran 3rd in 8.76. Cody Mertens won the 800 meter run in 2:07.67. Sam Beatty won the high jump going 6’. Keegan Rich finished 2nd in the long jump 21’ 9 3/4 inches, the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays each finished 2nd.

The Southeast Iowa Senior All-Star Basketball Games were hosted Saturday night by Burlington Notre Dame High School. Over 60 high school senior basketball players battled in a girls-boys doubleheader. In the girls game, the “home” team coached by Mount Pleasant’s Curt Watson and John Bohle rallied in the second half for a 65-60 win over the “away” team. Participating from the MPHS girl’s team was Kalynn Batey who played for the winning home team and also won the 3 point shooting contest.

In the boy’s all-star game, the away team won 92-91, Brady Sartorius and Jonathan Ita played for the winning away team and Jordon Magnani played for the home team.

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team dropped all four games they played in the USCAA Invitational. Saturday they opened play by losing 8-2 to St. Mary of the Woods and 7-2 to Cleary University. Sunday the Tigers fell to Cleary University again by a 15-7 and then to Robert Morris University 4-3.

Iowa freshman wrestler Spencer Lee defeated Rutgers’ Nick Suriano, 5-1, on Saturday night to win the 125-pound title at the NCAA wrestling championships in Cleveland. Penn State won the team title, Iowa placed third.

Creighton scored a 76-70 win over Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday in Los Angeles, Iowa ends the year with a 24-8 record.