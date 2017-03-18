SPORTS MARCH 19, 2017

Iowa women’s basketball team won at home Saturday 78-73 over South Dakota in the women’s N.I.T. The Hawks now advance to the sweet 16, to play the winner of the South Dakota State vs Colorado game being played today. (Sunday)

The Iowa State women lost their 1st round NCAA basketball tournament game Saturday to Syracuse by a score of 85-65.

The Drake women’s basketball team fell in their NCAA tournament game against Kansas State by a 67-54 score.

The Iowa men’s basketball team plays host to T.C.U. in the 2nd round of the N.I.T. at home today (Sunday) at 3 pm, the game is sold out.

Westminster College defeated the Iowa Wesleyan baseball team 6-2 Saturday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant.