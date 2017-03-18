SPORTS MARCH 18, 2017

Mt. Pleasant boys track team ran well in their final indoor track meet Friday at Central College in Pella. Senior distance man Logan Murray finished 1st in the 1600 meter run in a time of 4:34.84, his teammate Cody Mertens was 3rd. The 4×800 relay was 2nd in 8:43.7 and Jake Lowe was 3rd in the 60 meter hurdles. The M.P. girl’s track team will run at Central College today to wrap up their indoor season.

Drew Foster former Mediapolis High School wrestler will come home from the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis with All-American status at 184 pounds for the UNI Panthers. Foster fell in the quarter finals Friday morning, but won in the wrestle backs at night, today he will wrestle for 7th place. Penn State will capture the national title this year, the Iowa Hawkeyes had a tough semi final round winning only 1 match, Cory Clark will go for a national title at 133 lbs, four other Hawks will be in the consolations.

Iowa State moves on to the next round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after beating Nevada 84-73 in Milwaukee Thursday night. The Cyclones were led by Monte Morris with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Tonight at 8:40 pm Iowa State plays Purdue in the round of 32, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game beginning at 7:30 pm with the pregame show. The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated South Dakota in the first round of the N.I.T. The men’s second round N.I.T. game with TCU is scheduled for tomorrow and will tipoff at 4 pm, tickets are available through the Iowa Ticket Office.

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team fell in a 1st round NCAA game Friday in Mississippi against DePaul 88-67 The Drake and Iowa State women’s basketball teams are going into post season play in the NCAA 1st round today, Iowa State (18-12) plays Syracuse (21-10) this afternoon at 12:30 pm in Connecticut, if they win that game they could be playing the overall #1 seed Uconn in the 2nd round. Drake (28-4) plays Kansas State (22-10) today at 4 pm in Manhattan, Kan.The Iowa Women’s basketball team defended their home court in the 1st round of the W.N.I.T. Thursday night beating Missouri State 95-74, the Hawks will play South Dakota in the 2nd round at 3 pm today. Same school the Iowa men’s team defeated in the first round of the N.I.T. The men’s second round N.I.T. game the Hawks are hosting TCU tomorrow and will tipoff at 4 pm, tickets are available through the Iowa Ticket Office.