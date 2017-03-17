SPORTS MARCH 17, 2017

The MPHS boy’s track team will wrap up their indoor season when they run at Central College in Pella today. The M.P. girl’s track team will run at Central College on Saturday to wrap up their indoor season.

Iowa State moves on to the next round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after beating Nevada 84-73 in Milwaukee last night. The Cyclones were led by Monte Morris with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Tomorrow night at 8:40 pm Iowa State plays Purdue in the round of 32.

The Iowa Women’s basketball team defended their home court in the 1st round of the W.N.I.T. last night beating Missouri State 95-74, the Hawks will play South Dakota in the 2nd round at 3 pm Saturday. Same school the Iowa men’s team defeated in the first round of the N.I.T. The men’s second round N.I.T. game the Hawks are hosting Sunday has been moved to earlier in the day, the game will tipoff at 4 pm, tickets are available through the Iowa Ticket Office.

The UNI women’s basketball team opens NCAA Tournament play today. UNI (24-8) plays DePaul (26-7) at noon in Starkville, Miss. Two young ladies from Mt. Pleasant will be on the UNI Cheerleading squad for the tournament, Leslie and Sidney Taylor cheer for the Panthers and former Mediapolis basketball player Heidi Hillyard plays for UNI.

Drew Foster, former Mediapolis High School wrestler and now a UNI Panther has wrestled his way into the quarter-finals after winning twice Thursday with a win over a Minnesota wrestler and a Vermont wrestler. Foster in the quarter-finals this morning will tangle with Nolan Boyd of Oklahoma State, the two met earlier in the season and Boyd won 10-5. UNI has Max Thomsen at 149 lbs. still going for the gold. Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team ended the 1st two rounds of the nationals with 6 of 9 wrestlers going to the quarter-finals and 24 ½ team points, good for 4th place. Iowa State has 1 wrestler Leland Weatherspoon alive in the wrestle-backs at 174 lbs.

The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 319.385.1475 if you would like to help volunteer! Our league will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May. Coaches will pick their practice day during the week and games will be on Saturday mornings!

The Drake and Iowa State women’s basketball teams are going into post season play in the NCAA 1st round Saturday Iowa State (18-12) plays Syracuse (21-10) Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm in Connecticut, if they win that game they could be playing the overall #1 seed Uconn in the 2nd round. Drake (28-4) plays Kansas State (22-10) Saturday at 4 pm in Manhattan, Kan.

The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa invites all of you race fans to the 20177 Spring Extravaganza on March 24th and 25th. Two complete shows for all classes with payout each night. Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportsmods, Hobby Stocks, Sports Compacts. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for 7-13 year olds, kids 4-6 $10 and 3 and under for $3. Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for 11-17 year olds and 10 and under are admitted free. It’s time……to get your race on! Lee County Speedway Donnellson, Iowa.