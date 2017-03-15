SPORTS MARCH 15, 2017

The MPHS boy’s track team ran in Ames yesterday in the Iowa State Classic indoor meet, Panthers best finishes were: Logan Murrary in the 3200 meter run, he was 5th in 9:43.69. Jake Lowe finished 9th in the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.6. The Panther boys will be running at an indoor meet Friday at Central College in Pella.

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team was to play at the University of Iowa today but that has been called off due to weather.

The Mount Pleasant Park and Rec is looking for Youth Soccer Coaches for the following: 1st-3rd Girl teams and 4th-6th Coed teams. Please call 319.385.1475 if you would like to help volunteer! Our league will start in April and run for 5 weeks into May. Coaches will pick their practice day during the week and games will be on Saturday mornings!

The Iowa men’s basketball team with an (18-14) record will host eighth-seeded South Dakota (22-11) tonight. Tipoff time has been changed to accommodate some games in the Eastern United States that were weathered out yesterday. So tipoff in Iowa City tonight will be approximately 8:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, KILJ-FM 105.5 will carry the game live beginning with the pre-game at 7 pm The winning team will face the winner of No. 4 seed TCU and fifth-seeded Fresno State in the second round.

Iowa is 6-4 in home games in the NIT, dating back to its first contest, a 73-71 win over Temple in 1990. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in home NIT contests under McCaffery.

After winning a third Big 12 Tournament in four years and earning the schools sixth straight NCAA Tourney bid, the Iowa State Cyclones head to Milwaukee to play Nevada Thursday night in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament. Cyclone coach Steve Prohm says the senior class is leaving an impressive legacy. Iowa State is a #5 seed and Nevada a 12 seed. Five versus twelve matchups are always upset picks, Coach Prohm says he has been pointing that out to his team and hopes they heed his warning. KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game live beginning at 8 pm.

The Drake, UNI, Iowa State and Iowa women’s basketball teams are going into post season play. NCAA 1st round tournament matchups Iowa State (18-12) plays Syracuse (21-10) Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm in Connecticut, if they win that game they could be playing the overall #1 seed Uconn in the 2nd round. UNI (24-8) plays DePaul (26-7) Friday at noon in Starkville, Miss. Two young ladies from Mt. Pleasant will be on the UNI Cheerleading squad for the tournament, Leslie and Sidney Taylor cheer for the Panthers and former Mediapolis basketball player Heidi Hillyard plays for UNI. Drake (28-4) plays Kansas State (22-10) Saturday at 4 pm in Manhattan, Kan. The Iowa women will be hosting their 1st round game in the WNIT Thursday night against Missouri State.