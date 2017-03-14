SPORTS MARCH 14, 2017

The MPHS girl’s track team ran in Ames yesterday in the state indoor meet, Panthers best finishes were in the 1500 meter run where Taylor Murray was 5th in 5:10 and Abby Ryon was 8th in 5:15. The MPHS boy’s track team will run indoors at Ames today.

The Drake, UNI, Iowa State and Iowa women’s basketball teams are going into post season play. NCAA 1st round tournament matchups Iowa State (18-12) plays Syracuse (21-10) Saturday afternoon at 1:30 pm in Connecticut, if they win that game they could be playing the overall #1 seed Uconn in the 2nd round. UNI (24-8) plays DePaul (26-7) Friday at noon in Starkville, Miss. Two young ladies from Mt. Pleasant will be on the UNI Cheerleading squad for the tournament, Leslie and Sidney Taylor cheer for the Panthers and former Mediapolis basketball player Heidi Hillyard plays for UNI. Drake (28-4) plays Kansas State (22-10) Saturday at 4 pm in Manhattan, Kan. The Iowa women will be hosting their 1st round game in the WNIT Thursday night against Missouri State.

The Iowa men’s basketball team with an (18-14) record earned its first-ever No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will host eighth-seeded South Dakota (22-11) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 6:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,400). The winning team will face the winner of No. 4 seed TCU and fifth-seeded Fresno State in the second round. This marks Iowa’s eighth appearance in the NIT. Iowa also appeared in the 1995, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2012, and 2013 tournaments. The Hawkeyes’ best finish in the NIT was its last appearance in 2013, losing to Baylor in the championship game in New York City.

The Hawkeyes have played 16 games all-time in the postseason NIT and hold a record of 9-7. Ten of its 16 NIT games have been decided by nine points or less. The Hawkeyes are 5-2 in NIT games under Fran McCaffery (2012 and 2013).

Iowa is 6-4 in home games in the NIT, dating back to its first contest, a 73-71 win over Temple in 1990. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in home NIT contests under McCaffery.

Youth Volley Camp 3rd-6th

Bump! Set! Dig! This camp teaches the basic fundamentals of volleyball. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Middle School 8th Grade Volleyball Coach, Lisa Lowery.

Registration: Ends March 17

Camp Dates: March 20-23

Camp Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Preschool Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are least 3 years of age and are not yet enrolled in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Tuesdays, April 11-May 2

Program Time: Session 1 (5-5:45 pm)

Session 2 (6-6:45 pm)

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Kindergarten Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach the participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun. This program consists of weekly instruction and session leading up to game participation.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Thursdays, April 13-May 4

Program Time: 5:30-6:15 pm

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Youth Soccer 1st-6th

This program is for boys and girls! This program focuses on the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game of soccer! Games will be played on Saturday mornings at East Lake Park Soccer Complex. Shin guards are required.

Registration: March 17

League Plays: April & May

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents