SPORTS MARCH 12, 2017

Logan Mulford former Mt. Pleasant Panther tied for 2nd in the high jump at the NCAA III National Indoor Championships at North Central College, Logan is a senior at Central College in Pella, He jumped 6′ 9″ to tie for second and was named an All American for the 3rd straight year.

Cedar Rapids Xavier won the Class 3A boy’s state basketball title Saturday night over Sargeant Bluff by a 54-49 score. That is back to back titles for the Saints, the team that beat the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in the 1st round. Waverly Shell Rock beat West Delaware in the consolation game.

Iowa State beat West Virginia 80-74 in the Big 12 Championship game at Kansas City…Cyclones now headed to NCAA Tournament.