SPORTS MARCH 11, 2017

The MPHS boys track team competed in the indoor track meet at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon hosted by Washington High School, the best Panther finish was Jake Lowe who was 2nd in the high hurdle race.

The Boy’s Statw basketball tournament continues in Dws Moines. In the Class 1A consolation game : , North Linn, Troy Mills 76, St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, The championship game Grand View Christian 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50.

Class 2A- Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 73, Camanche 53 in the consolation game, – Western Christian, Hull 62 Pella Christian 50 in tghe Championship game.\

Tonight in Class 3A- Cedar Rapids Xavier plays Sargeant Bluff Luton and in Class 4A Iowa City West plays West Des Moines Valley in the Championship matchup.

The Iowa State Cyclones beat TCU 84-63 in the Big q12 men’s basketball tournament. The Cyclones will play West Virfginia in the title game tonight.