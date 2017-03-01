SPORTS MARCH 1, 2017

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting live today a program from the Iowa High School Sports Network to announce the Boy’s State Basketball Tournament Pairings. The New London Tigers will find out their 1st round Class “A” opponent for Monday March 6th and the Mt. Pleasant Panthers will learn their 1st round foe for Tuesday March 7th. Join KILJ from the Mt. Pleasant High School media center as the coaches, team and student body gathers for the “Pairings Show.”

CLASS 4A Substate Championship boy’s basketball scores from Tuesday night, the winners make up the State Tournament Field.

Bettendorf 46, North Scott, Eldridge 44

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Falls 41

Des Moines, North 88, Ankeny 68

Dubuque, Hempstead 53, Dubuque, Senior 50

Iowa City, West 83, Muscatine 44

Newton 48, Johnston 44

Sioux City, East 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63

Valley, West Des Moines 45, Des Moines, Hoover 43 (OT)

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team is the #7 seed and will open USCAA Division I tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 4 pm today in Pennsylvania. The winner of this game will advance onto Thursday’s semi-finals at 9 pm against the winner of the Berea Kentucky vs Florida National University game. The losing teams in the 1st round games will play in the consolations at 9 am Thursday. Concordia of Alabama is the same college that defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Women last year in the National Championship game in the USCAA Tournament.

The Iowa State Cyclone men’s basketball team won their 6th straight game last night at home against Oklahoma State in Ames by a score of 86-83. KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you Cyclone basketball Friday night at 5 pm when they visit W. Virginia.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger Baseball won game 3 in the series against Robert Morris University- Springfield 10-8. Jake DiPego got the win on the mound for the Tigers in 3 and ⅔ innings pitched. Dipego allowed only 1 earned run, and recorded 1 strikeout.

Tigers left fielder Josh Sanchez led offense going 3-5 at the plate with 5 RBI. Chazz Brown also contributed 2 hits, 2 RBI and 1 run scored.

Then Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers defeated Robert Morris University- Springfield, 4-1, in game 4 of 4 to win the series. Michael Rojas get the win by throwing a complete game, allowing 0 earned runs and recording 4 strikeouts. Tyler Cooksey led the Tigers offense going 2-4 at the plate with 1 run scored and 1 stolen base.

Between the dates of March 4-11, 2017 Iowa Wesleyan Baseball will travel to Auburndale, Florida to take on opponents such as Clarke University, Emerson College, Lyndon State College, and Marymount University. Following which, the Tigers will take on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes on March 15, 2017 at 3:00pm in Iowa City, IA.