SPORTS JUNE 9, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team traveled to L&M to play Friday night and came home with a 15-0 win. M.P. is idle until Tuesday when they play a varsity conference double header at Fairfield.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4, Washington 3

Mediapolis 11, West Burlington 9

New London 11, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 1

Van Buren Community 7, Lone Tree 6

Wapello 4, Cardinal, Eldon 1

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES FROM FRIDAY:

Ankeny 5, Burlington 3

Burlington 5, Atlantic 2

Burlington 9, Sioux City, East 3

Central Lee, Donnellson 8, Center Point-Urbana 5

Clear Creek-Amana 9, New London 5

Fairfield 8, Chariton 2

Iowa City, Liberty 4, Pekin 1

Linn-Mar, Marion 8, Washington 1

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant-Bennett 1

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Ames 1

Van Buren, Keosauqua 6, Lone Tree 0

Van Buren, Keosauqua 6, Wilton 2

Wapello 7, Cardinal, Eldon 1

West Burlington 12, Mediapolis 0

A Southeast Iowa native is taking over the Iowa Hawkeyes’ softball program.

Iowa named Renee Luers-Gillispie, a Danville, Iowa native, the program’s fifth head coach Friday.

Luers-Gillispie was previously head coach at Central Florida, where she was 625-403-1 in 18 years. The Knights were in the NCAA regionals seven times during her tenure and claimed five conference titles. They advanced to the regional finals four times.

Renee takes over for Marla Looper, who resigned after compiling a 172-247-1 record in eight seasons.

Luers-Gillispie, graduated from Danville High School in 1979 ending a steller career in several sports, then she played collegiately at Kirkwood and West Texas A&M, will attempt to restore Iowa to previous heights. The Hawkeyes reached the Women’s College World Series four times and won five Big Ten titles under Gayle Blevins, who coached from 1988-2010.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp.

Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts.

Date: Tuesday: June 19 – Friday: June 22

Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30

Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30

Location: MP High School Gym

Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net

Mount Pleasant Girls Basketball High School Team Camp 2018

Camp will focus on providing knowledge of shooting, dribbling, passing, defensive and offensive techniques and introduce team concepts of the Mt. Pleasant system.

The camp is open to any Girls basketball players entering grades 9-12.

Date: Tuesday, June 19th – Friday, June 22

Time: 1:30 – 3:00

Location: MPCHS Gym

Cost: $10.00 (Includes Camp Shirt)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net