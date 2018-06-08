SPORTS JUNE 8, 2018

Mt. Pleasant swept Washington in girls’ high school Southeast Conference softball on Maple Leaf field by scores of 9-8 and 10-5. In the 1st game Mt. Pleasant scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th to win, Chi Glaha was the winning pitcher in relief and had 3 hits, Lindy VanTiger was 3 for 5 and had the game winning hit. In game two Keelyn McNamee was the winning pitcher, Chi Glaha, Trinity Krabill, Anni Liechty and Lindy VanTiger all had multiple hits. Panther girls are idle until Tuesday June 12th when they travel to Fairfield for a conference twin bill.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES FROM THURSDAY NIGHT:

Burlington 5, Muscatine 4

Cardinal, Eldon 5, Danville 2

Fairfield 1, Keokuk 0

Highland 2, Central Lee 0

Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 10, Columbus, Columbus Junction 1

Keokuk 4, Fairfield 2

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wapello 4

Muscatine 6, Burlington 5

Pekin 11, Mediapolis 0

Winfield-Mt Union 5, Lone Tree 1

West Burlington/Notre Dame 12 New London 2

MPHS baseball team split their double header at home last night with Washington, Panthers won the opener 5-3 and dropped the nightcap 3-1. In game one Colby Potts started on the mound and got relief help from Bryce Anderson. Rylan Seberg was 2-4, Bryce Anderson 2-3 and Jordon Magnani went 2 for 4. In the 2nd game Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound with a complete game performance. Rylan Seberg hit a triple. MPHS plays at JV-Var double header at L&M tonight beginning at 5:30 pm.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES FROM THURSDAY NIGHT:

Fairfield 10, Keokuk 2

Fairfield 4, Keokuk 2

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 25, Columbus Community 0 (4 innings)

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Wapello 0

Mediapolis 7, Pekin 6

New London 6, West Burlington 5 (8 innings)

Van Buren Community 8, Notre Dame, Burlington 1

Cardinal of Eldon 15 Danville 3

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville girls’ soccer team fell in the quarterfinal match they played in the 2018 girl’s state soccer championships in Des Moines against Waverly Shell Rock 4-1. Kate Luers scored the Nikes goal, they end the year with a won-loss record of 12-5. #2 ranked Waverly Shell Rock advances to the semi finals today undefeated, they play #3 ranked Pella at 1:45 pm.