Sports, June 7th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther baseball split a conference doubleheader last night at Washington High School, winning game one 3-0 and dropping game two 16-3.

Here are the notables from the contests yesterday:

Game 1:

MP 3

Washington 0

Pitching:

Bryce Anderson 1IP 0R, 0H, 0BB

Jaxon Hoyle 5 2/3IP 0R, 2H, 5BB, 7Ks

Trace White 1/3 0R, 0H, 0BB

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-4

Trace White 1B, RBI

Clayton Lowery 1B

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Brennan Bender RBI

Game 2:

MP 3

Washington 16

Pitching:

Panther pitching combined for 5IP, 16R, 11H, 11BB, 2Ks

Hitting:

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Chase Williamson 1B

Trace White RBI

The Panthers are now 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. They’ll take on Keokuk tonight in a varsity doubleheader make-up set.

Proceedings are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Joyce Park in Keokuk.

Other baseball finals from yesterday:

Van Buren 2, Notre Dame 0

West Burlington 11, New London 8

Lone Tree 13, W-MU 6

Mediapolis 12, Pekin 0

Softball:

It was a split last night too for the Mount Pleasant Panther softball team at Washington, winning game one and falling in game two.

The Panthers won a slugfest in the first set, grabbing a 13-10 victory. Trailing 7-3 after three innings Mount Pleasant rallied for runs in each of the last four innings.

They scratched three across in the 4th, one in the 5th, three in the 6th and three more in the 7th to pull away.

In game two, the Panthers had a late lead, only to see the Demons strike for six runs in the bottom of the 5th, to pull out a 9-5 win.

Mount Pleasant pounded out five runs in the top of the inning to grab a 5-3 lead.

With the split, the Panthers are now 6-3 on the year.

They’ll make up a rain date tonight at Keokuk in a double dip.

First pitch at Joyce Park is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other area softball scores from last night:

WB-ND 3, New London 0

Fairfield 14, Keokuk 2; Fairfield 13, Keokuk 0

Pekin 14, Mediapolis 4

W-MU 4, Lone Tree 0

Girls’ Soccer:

The West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville girls’ soccer put up quite a fight against #1 ADM only to see the Tigers score on an own goal to pull out a gut-wrenching 1-0 win yesterday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

The Nikes finish the year with a record of 15-3.

ADM will take on #5 Cedar Rapids Xavier, who defeated Spencer yesterday 3-nil.

Pella, who knocked out Mount Pleasant in the sub-state semifinals, fell in the state quarters 1-0 to Dallas Center-Grimes.

Iowa Wesleyan:

Iowa Wesleyan has announced the inaugural Tiger Athletics Weekend will postpone two of three of this weekend’s scheduled events.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will continue as scheduled on the evening of Saturday, June 8. However, the Tiger All Star Games scheduled for Friday, June 7 and the Golf Outing on Saturday, June 8 are postponed to a later date.

“Thank you to all the sponsors and supporters who have been a part of the planning process for these events,” said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. “Vast amounts of rain over the past few weeks and conflicting events have impacted this event. In the best interest of the event, sponsors, participants, and the course, an alternative date for both of these events will be solidified in the near future.”

The annual Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will proceed as planned on Saturday, June 8, with a reception beginning at 6:00 p.m. Dinner and ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall located in the Howe Student Activity Center on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University. We invite all of you to come and witness the celebration for two deserving inductees Nancy Stevens and Brett Humpal.

Questions regarding the postponement and requests for reservations for the Hall of Fame Ceremony may be directed to Derek Zander at derek.zander@iw.edu or 719-320-8828.