SPORTS JUNE 7, 2018

A battle of Henry County high school softball teams took place at Maple Leaf Complex last night with the MPHS Panthers defeating the NLHS Tigers, Mount Pleasant 11 New London 2 was the final score of the varsity game. Anni Liechty pitched the win and was 2-2 at the plate. Trinity Krabill had a 3 run homer, Chi Glaha, Libby VanTiger and Mikayla Cam were 3-4 at the plate. Tonight Mt. Pleasant will get back into conference play hosting the Washington Demons, West Burlington Notre Dame will play at New London tonight.

The MPHS baseball team hosts Washington tonight in Southeast conference action. M.P. is on an 8 game winning streak and has a 4-0 conference record. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the 1st game of the double header beginning at 5:30 pm with Koehler Wendt on the play by play.

The Southeast Iowa Track and Field Camp will be held in Mt. Pleasant June 11th thru the 14th from 8-11 am. The camp is for girls and boys in grades 4-9 and costs $30. The camp staff is current and former Mt. Pleasant Panther athletes and coaches. Campers will receive instruction on techniques of sprinting, hurdles, distance events and field events. Campers will also get a camp T-shirt, camper evaluation, camp photo and individual photo. Call Mitch Anderson head boys track and cross country coach to register 712-314-6508.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run Sat, June 23, 2018

6:30 AM – 3:00 PM CDT with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards

There will be food, Kids activities

Demonstrations

Craft vendors

Fundraising auction

All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park